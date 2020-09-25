Police and dive teams search Lake Lowell for man seen disappearing under the water

Police have yet to find the man but found a fishing pole near the area.

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County sheriff deputies and an Ada County dive team are searching Lake Lowell for a man who witnesses say was struggling in the water before disappearing under it.

Joe Decker, a spokesperson for Canyon County, told KTVB that dispatchers were called at 12:07 p.m. Friday about a man seen waving and yelling in the water then disappeared.

Canyon County deputies arrived at 12:15 p.m. and started searching for him by boat and have some points of interest, according to Decker

An Ada County dive team arrived at bout 3:50 p.m. to assist in the search.

As of 4:30 p.m., no one has been found but a fishing pole near the area that the man was last seen in.