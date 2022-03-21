Bogus Basin night operations end for season on Saturday

Saturday will be the last night to go skiing or boarding at Bogus Basin for the season. Beginning Sunday, Mar. 27, the slopes will be open until 4:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced Monday morning that Saturday, March 26 will be the last day for night operations.

Beginning Sunday, March 27 the recreational area will close each day at 4:30 p.m. until the projected winter season closure on Sunday, April 17.

"This season, we will operate a total of 100 nights, yet the Twilight Season Pass cost just $129. This is a great example of how we fulfill our non-profit mission to be affordable and accessible," said General Manager Brad Wilson. "It's awesome to see families and individuals take advantage of this unique and affordable offering."

Twilight Season Pass holders can still access the area from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, people can visit BogusBasin.org

