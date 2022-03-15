Flock of red-winged blackbirds shot near Aberdeen

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of 17 male and 4 female red-winged blackbirds near Aberdeen in Power County.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is seeking information related to the illegal killing of a flock of red-winged blackbirds.

Twenty-one red-winged blackbirds, 17 male and four female, were shot and killed near Aberdeen in Power County on March 10.

Around 6 p.m., an individual in the area reported hearing several shotgun blasts. After looking around, the individual spotted the birds off Beach Road, approximately 3/4 of a mile west of the American Falls Reservoir, and only 100 yards from the Sterling Wildlife Management Area.

Some of the birds were still alive, so the individual reported the incident to Citizens Against Poaching.

"Red-winged blackbirds are an iconic bird of spring here in southeast Idaho, and it's horrible to see them meet this fate," District Conservation Officer, Tim Klucken said. "It's important for people to realize that nearly every non-game bird species in Idaho is protected."

It is against both state and federal laws to kill protected, non-game birds. There are only four exceptions: European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows, and rock pigeons. These are non-native species and can be taken outside city limits year-round with a hunting license.

To report information related to this incident, contact either District Conservation Officer, Tim Klucken at 208-390-0626 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for an award. Callers can remain anonymous.

