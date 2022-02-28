Fish and Game seek information on mule deer killed illegally

Conservation officers are asking the public for help in gathering information related to a two-point mule deer buck that was killed illegally in Boise.

The two-point mule deer buck was poached on Feb. 12 near Capital High School, according to Fish and Game conservation officers.

Officer Joshua Leal says he responded to a report of a dead deer on Goddard Street near the high school on the morning of Feb. 13. Evidence was collected at the scene and a necropsy was performed on the animal, which led officers to believe the deer had been shot sometime during the night before.

"This deer was shot near the high school and in an area that is surrounded by residences and frequently has a lot of vehicle traffic," Leal said. "We are asking people who may have seen suspicious activity around Capital High School on the night of Feb. 12 to contact us with that information."

The Citizens Against Poaching program, a non-profit that works with Idaho Fish and Game is offering a reward for information leading to charges being filed.

Those with information can call the program's hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or file a report online. Individuals who provide information and wish to remain anonymous will be permitted.

