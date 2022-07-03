Idaho Fish and Game release white sturgeon into Snake River

Fishing for white sturgeon in the Snake River is growing in popularity, according to Fish and Game.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is releasing white sturgeon that have been reared at the Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery into the Snake River.

Fishing for white sturgeon in the Snake River is growing in popularity, according to F&G. Anglers use a catch and release technique while fishing on the Snake River.

While white sturgeon have been reared for years in a hatchery setting, Idaho Power Company paid for the construction of a new sturgeon hatchery located at the existing Niagara Springs hatchery, south of Wendell.

Idaho Fish and Game biologists, along with Idaho Power Company, have recently processed the first year-class of sturgeon reared at the new hatchery and are prepping the fish to stock the Snake River in the coming weeks.

A video from F&G shows the process.

