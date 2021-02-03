50,000 rainbow trout released into C.J. Strike Reservoir

Idaho Power tankers will release the fish at the Cottonwood boat ramp and the Jacks Creek sportsman's access boat ramp.

BOISE, Idaho — Attention Idaho anglers! That spring fishing trip is about to get even better!

Idaho Power is adding 50,000 rainbow trout to C.J. Strike Reservoir this week.



Idaho Power conducts two major trout stocking events in the Snake River each year, in coordination with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.



Over the course of three days, tankers will release the fish at the Cottonwood boat ramp and the Jacks Creek sportsman's access boat ramp. The first loads of fish arrived Monday.



"This spring release is a good boost to the early fishing season," said Idaho Power Hatchery Facilities Coordinator Travis Long. "For folks that enjoy being outdoors, cabin fever starts setting in right about now, so this provides a good opportunity to break out the fishing gear and hopefully catch some supper."

Raised in the Hagerman Valley, the trout are about 10 inches long — already pan-sized. Officials say this will provide opportunities for anglers through the summer and beyond.

Some previously released fish have jaw tags. Anglers who report catching one of these tagged fish will have their names entered in an annual drawing for $1,000. Anglers who catch a jaw-tagged fish should note the tag number, the date the fish was caught, the location and whether the fish was released. Call 1-800-388-6011 to be eligible for the drawing.



Reporting tags helps the company evaluate the success of its annual stocking effort.

The fish-cleaning station at C.J. Strike Reservoir will remain closed until later this month when the danger of freezing has passed.