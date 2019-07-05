TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Anglers in the Magic Valley are catching some really big trout in local fishing ponds.

This after Clear Springs Foods in Mackey donated nearly 900 hatchery broodstock to Idaho Fish and Game.

The trophy-size rainbow trout are weighing on average 8-10 pounds each. Some fish tipped the scales at 11 pounds.

Alexis Dannehl, with the help of her father Cory Slippey, landed a 7.5-pound trout at Freedom Park Pond in Burley earlier this week.

"We greatly appreciate Clear Springs' generosity and hope that people get out there and take advantage of this great opportunity," said Cassie Sundquist, Fish Hatchery Complex Manager in the Magic Valley Region.

Hatchery staff have been busy stocking the fish and they say over 1,000 more of these big fish are on the way to the Magic Valley waters in May.





