BOISE, Idaho — Anglers hoping for some early-season action should head to C.J. Strike Reservoir.

Idaho Power released 50,000 pan-sized rainbow trout at two popular locations on the reservoir this week.



The releases were alternated between the Cottonwood and Jack's Creek accesses.

C.J. Strike Reservoir covers roughly 7,500 acres in Elmore and Owyhee counties. It is a popular fishing and camping spot. Idaho Power owns and maintains four campgrounds and a day-use park at the reservoir.



The company stocks various locations along the Middle Snake each year. The spring release focuses on C.J. Strike Reservoir.

"Our trout-stocking program is one way Idaho Power balances its operations with environmental stewardship," Idaho Power biologist Ben Reingold said.

Biologists say these are hatchery-raised fish that are about 10 inches long when released. If not caught, they will continue to grow several inches a year.





