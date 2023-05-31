265,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in Idaho waters in June

Get ready, Gem State anglers! Idaho Fish and Game will stock roughly 265,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in waters throughout the state in June.

BOISE, Idaho — Get ready, Gem State anglers. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced it will stock roughly 265,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in June.

In addition to rainbow, fish and game will also stock tiger trout in multiple Idaho waters next month. Anglers can purchase an annual fishing license before hitting their local lake or pond for $30 (adult) and $16 (ages 14-17). Kids under 14 years old fish for free in Idaho.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout provides youngsters an opportunity to use inexpensive equipment and bait, such as worms, marshmallows, PowerBait, Crave and more. While most waters are available to fish year-round, some have different rules. A rules booklet with information can be found by clicking here.

Idaho Fish and Game provided highlights of waters set to be stocked with rainbow trout in June, broken down by region of the Gem State. The full list of family-friendly and desired spots to find stocked rainbow is available below:

Panhandle Region

Elsie Lake – 1,350 rainbow trout

Fernan Lake – 5,200 rainbow trout

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Sinclair Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Clearwater Region

Campbell’s Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

Deer Creek Reservoir – 1,875 rainbow trout and 2,500 tiger trout

Deyo Reservoir – 3,600 rainbow trout

Elk Creek Reservoir – 4,500 rainbow trout

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 rainbow trout

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence – 1,500 rainbow trout

Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Southwest Region (McCall)

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout

Little Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

Upper Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

Warm Lake – 12,000 rainbow trout

Magic Valley Region

Camas Kids Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 rainbow trout

Penny Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

Bear River – 3,500 rainbow trout

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout

Kelly Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 tiger trout

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 3,400 rainbow trout

Camas Creek – 750 rainbow trout

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Henrys Fork – 10,000 rainbow trout

Horseshoe Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 rainbow trout

Salmon Region

Alturas Lake – 1,740 rainbow trout

Josephus Lake #1 – 400 rainbow trout

Josephus Lake #2 – 400 rainbow trout

Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Perkins Lake – 600 rainbow trout

Stanley Lake – 3,100 rainbow trout

