265,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in Idaho waters in June

BOISE, Idaho — Get ready, Gem State anglers. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced it will stock roughly 265,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in June.
In addition to rainbow, fish and game will also stock tiger trout in multiple Idaho waters next month. Anglers can purchase an annual fishing license before hitting their local lake or pond for $30 (adult) and $16 (ages 14-17). Kids under 14 years old fish for free in Idaho.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout provides youngsters an opportunity to use inexpensive equipment and bait, such as worms, marshmallows, PowerBait, Crave and more. While most waters are available to fish year-round, some have different rules. A rules booklet with information can be found by clicking here.
Idaho Fish and Game provided highlights of waters set to be stocked with rainbow trout in June, broken down by region of the Gem State. The full list of family-friendly and desired spots to find stocked rainbow is available below:
Panhandle Region
- Elsie Lake – 1,350 rainbow trout
- Fernan Lake – 5,200 rainbow trout
- Gene Day Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Sinclair Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
Clearwater Region
- Campbell’s Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout
- Deer Creek Reservoir – 1,875 rainbow trout and 2,500 tiger trout
- Deyo Reservoir – 3,600 rainbow trout
- Elk Creek Reservoir – 4,500 rainbow trout
- Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout
- Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 rainbow trout
Southwest Region (Nampa)
- Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence – 1,500 rainbow trout
- Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Dick Knox Pond – 800 rainbow trout
- Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout
- Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout
- Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout
Southwest Region (McCall)
- Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout
- Little Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout
- Meadow Creek Pond – 500 rainbow trout
- Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout
- Upper Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout
- Warm Lake – 12,000 rainbow trout
Magic Valley Region
- Camas Kids Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout
- Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond – 500 rainbow trout
- Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 rainbow trout
- Penny Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
Southeast Region
- Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout
- Bear River – 3,500 rainbow trout
- Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout
- Kelly Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout
- Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 tiger trout
Upper Snake Region
- Birch Creek – 3,400 rainbow trout
- Camas Creek – 750 rainbow trout
- Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout
- Henrys Fork – 10,000 rainbow trout
- Horseshoe Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 rainbow trout
Salmon Region
- Alturas Lake – 1,740 rainbow trout
- Josephus Lake #1 – 400 rainbow trout
- Josephus Lake #2 – 400 rainbow trout
- Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Perkins Lake – 600 rainbow trout
- Stanley Lake – 3,100 rainbow trout
