Boise State Broncos land sweet national TV slot to open 2023 football season

Quarterbacks Taylen Green of the Broncos and Michael Penix Jr. of the Huskies will duel in a prime Saturday afternoon slot Sept. 2 on ABC.

BOISE, Idaho — When the Boise State Broncos open the 2023 football season against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, they'll play in one of the biggest stadiums in the Northwest. They'll also be on one of the biggest television stages in all of college football.

Game time for the Broncos' opener is now set for 1:30 p.m. MDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on Sept. 2, with ABC televising the game on its flagship network of affiliated broadcast stations.

Boise State University Athletics posted its TV schedule Wednesday, when the national television packages for the Mountain West, Pac-12 and American Athletic conferences were announced.

CBS Sports on Wednesday announced its 2023 college football lineup, featuring four Bronco games on the CBS Sports Network, available on cable, satellite and streaming television packages:

At San Diego State, Friday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Home vs. San Jose State, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

At Fresno State, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

At Utah State, Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

Fox will carry five Bronco football games on either FS 1, FS 2, or Fox network broadcast stations:

Home vs. UCF, Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (FS 1)

Home vs. North Dakota, Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (FS 1)

At Colorado State, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Time and station to be determined)

Home vs. Wyoming, Saturday, Oct. 28 (Fox, FS 1 or FS 2 – TBD)

Home vs. New Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 11 (Time and station TBD)

Home vs. Air Force, Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. (FS 1)

Time and television coverage for the Broncos’ nonconference game at Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 30, have not been set.

More about the opener at Washington: Exciting matchup at QB

Leading on the field for the Huskies of the Pac-12 is senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has garnered Athlon 2023 Preseason All-America honors. At the end of the 2022 season, he was named All-America Third Team by Pro Football Network and All-America Honorable Mention by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele. Penix was All Pac-12 Second Team, a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.

For the Broncos, Taylen Green is projected to start at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore returns following a 2022 season in which he played in 13 games and started in 10 of them. Green also earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year and All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honors in his debut season with Boise State. Green was one of just nine quarterbacks at the Division I FBS level to tally at least 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns last season.

The Huskies posted an 11-2 record for the 2022 season, including a win at the Alamo Bowl, and are ranked in preseason top 25 polls for 2023. The Broncos finished 10-4 overall in a season they capped off with a win against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

FYI - Even thought we’re still wait for kickoff times for at Memphis (10/30), at Colorado State (10/14), vs Wyoming (10/28), and vs New Mexico (11/11), only on date that isn’t 100% set is Memphis.



I’m told the dates for #BoiseState’s MW games are set. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 31, 2023

For me, I love that there’s only two Friday games, one of which isn’t until Week 12.



Why?



It means the local high school football season will be minimally impacted by the Broncos.



The only overlap is Sept. 22 at SDSU.#BOOM💥 https://t.co/dIDQJvrmnp — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 31, 2023