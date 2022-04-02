Winter Olympics livestream schedule: February 8

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing. A possible successor as America's halfpipe king: Chase Josey, of Hailey, Idaho, who placed sixth four years ago in PyeongChang.
Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.
And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Monday and 1 a.m. MT Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
11:05 p.m. MST (Monday night): Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game
11:30 p.m. MST (Monday night): Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
1:30 a.m. MST: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km
1:40 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic
3:30 a.m. MST: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m
4:30 a.m. MST: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies
4:50 a.m. MST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4
5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark
12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:30 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying
7:15 p.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1
8 p.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final
8 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
9:30 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying
10:45 a.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
11:30 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
12 a.m. MST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill
