Winter Olympics livestream schedule: February 8

Idaho snowboarder Chase Josey competes in the men's halfpipe qualifying round Tuesday night, along with Shaun White, who says this is his last Olympics.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing. A possible successor as America's halfpipe king: Chase Josey, of Hailey, Idaho, who placed sixth four years ago in PyeongChang.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MT Monday and 1 a.m. MT Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage

