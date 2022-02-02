Idaho athletes in the Winter Olympics: who and when to watch

Competition in and around Beijing gets underway on February 3.

BOISE, Idaho — In Idaho, bears hibernate during the winter, but the people certainly do not.

It's a phenomenon that's evident in the lift lines at many of the Gem State's ski areas, or the trailheads where people strap on snowshoes and make tracks for miles upon miles, or anywhere ice, snow and gravity combine for a thrill ride.

For most, it's a fun way to spend a weekend exploring and getting some exercise in Idaho's great outdoors, but sometimes it leads to much more.

Idaho has a storied history of athletes whose first "pizza and french-fry" turns on the bunny hill or wobbly steps on ice skates as a toddler -- or perhaps a decision later in life to switch from one sport to another -- have eventually taken them around the world and onto Olympic medal podiums.

The story continues this year, with several athletes who have called Idaho home at some point in their lives competing for Team USA in and around Beijing, China.

The Winter Olympics officially run Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 - Beijing time - but for those of us watching back home, in the Mountain or Pacific time zones, competition gets started on Feb. 3.

Here's a list of "Team Idaho" athletes, their hometowns or local affiliations, and when they're scheduled to compete. Schedules and the athletes' event assignments are subject to change:

Hilary Knight, Sun Valley - U.S. Women's Ice Hockey

Preliminary round games - televised live on USA Network

Game 1: USA vs Finland: Thursday, Feb. 3 - 6:10 a.m. MT (For a preview, click here)

Game 2: USA vs ROC (Taiwan): Saturday, Feb. 5 - 6:10 a.m. MT

Game 3: USA vs Switzerland: Sunday, Feb. 6 - 6:10 a.m. MT

Game 4: USA vs Canada | Monday, Feb. 7 - 9:10 p.m. MT

Elimination rounds

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 10-Saturday, Feb. 12 (time TBD)

Semifinals: Sunday, Feb. 13-Monday, Feb. 14 (time TBD)

Gold Medal Game: Wednesday, Feb. 16 - 9:10 p.m. MT

Andrew Blaser, Meridian - Skeleton

Training may start as early as Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:25 p.m. MT.

Heats 1-2: Wednesday, Feb. 9 - 6:30 p.m. MT/8 p.m. MT

Finals: Friday, Feb. 11 - 5:20 a.m. MT/6:55 a.m. MT

Chase Josey, Hailey - men's snowboard halfpipe

Qualifying: Tuesday, Feb. 8 - 9:30 p.m. MT

Finals: Thursday, Feb. 10 - 6:30 p.m. MT

Caitlin Patterson, McCall - cross country skiing

Skiathlon: Saturday, Feb. 5 - 12:45 a.m. MT

Scott Patterson, McCall - cross country skiing

Skiathlon: Sunday, Feb. 6 - 12:00 a.m. MT

Kevin Bolger, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation - cross country skiing

Men's freestyle sprint: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualifying: 1:50 a.m.

Quarterfinals: 3:55 a.m.

Semifinals: 4:35 a.m.

Finals: 5 a.m.

More details about livestreams and television coverage on the networks of NBC will be posted here and elsewhere on KTVB.COM as the Winter Olympics get underway.

