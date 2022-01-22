Idaho snowboarder Chase Josey headed to Winter Olympics

Beijing 2022 will be the second Olympic appearance for the 26-year-old from Hailey.

HAILEY, Idaho — Chase Josey of Hailey, is headed to his second straight Winter Olympics.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard on Friday announced the finalized roster for the 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboarding team. Josey joins Taylor Gold, Lucas Foster, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White on the men's halfpipe squad. Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro, Zoe Kalapas and Tessa Maud will compete in the women's halfpipe.

“It means a lot to be named to the team this year, just to feel that all my hard work over the last few years had paid off. It’s an honor to represent Team USA again," Josey said.

Josey placed sixth in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Since then, his highlights include a fifth-place showing at the 2021 World Championships and a performance in December that netted him sixth place at the U.S. Grand Prix event at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Josey has been a member of the U.S. snowboard pro halfpipe team since 2013. His club affiliation is Sun Valley Education Foundation, and he is an alumnus of Sun Valley Community School.

The Winter Olympics begin February 4 in Beijing, China.

Josey is one of six athletes with Idaho backgrounds who will represent the U.S. Other "Team Idaho" members include:

Meridian native Andrew Blaser - skeleton

Hilary Knight of Sun Valley - women's ice hockey

Victor native Breezy Johnson - women's alpine skiing

Caitlin Patterson, born in McCall - women's cross-country skiing

Scott Patterson, born in McCall - women's cross-country skiing

Josey's hometown, Hailey, is also the birthplace of Kaitlyn Farrington, who won gold in the women's halfpipe at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

