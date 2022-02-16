Wednesday’s top Olympics video moments: Slopestyle gold, men’s hockey stunned

Watch: A stunning stunt earns gold for Team USA in men’s slopestyle, plus controversy continues to cloud the women’s figure skating event.

BEIJING, China — Wednesday at the Winter Olympics featured a mix of celebration and disappointment for Team USA. An American reached the top of the medal stand in slopestyle; the U.S. is out of the men’s hockey tournament, despite a perfect record in the preliminary rounds.

Check out these highlights from Wednesday at the winter games:

FREESTYLE SKIING

Alex Hall only needed his first run at the men's slopestyle final to secure gold, thanks to an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

While Hall was awarded gold in men's skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper won his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze.

FIGURE SKATING

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva's doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater's positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

HOCKEY

United States 22-year-old forward Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. However, Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout, knocking the Americans out of the tournament.

The U.S. women's hockey team is preparing to face Canada with the gold medal on the line... again. In one of sports greatest rivalries, they're ready to do battle. The game airs live at 11 p.m. ET/9 p.m. MT on NBC. You can watch it live on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 right after "News at Ten," which airs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Find more Winter Olympics news at KTVB.COM/Olympics.

Watch more Sports: