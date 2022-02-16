Thursday Winter Olympics livestreams: Women’s figure skating final, women’s freestyle halfpipe

BEIJING, China — A new Olympic women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Thursday following the free skate.
Remember the excitement of Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner winning gold in snowboardcross? The freestyle skiers take their turns with the women’s ski cross finals. Medals will also be awarded in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe.
The women’s alpine combined wraps up with the slalom portion and, at the oval, the women compete for the 1,000-meter speedskating gold.
The men’s curling tournament heads to the semifinal rounds.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MST Wednesday and 1 a.m. MST Friday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
11 p.m. MST (Wednesday): Alpine Skiing, Women’s Combined – Slalom
11 p.m. MST (Wednesday): Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Ski Cross Finals
11:05 p.m. MST (Wednesday): Curling, Women's Round Robin
12 a.m. MST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Team Large Hill
1:30 a.m. MST: Speed Skating, Women’s 1,000m
3 a.m. MST: Figure Skating, Ladies’ Free Skate
4 a.m. MST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Team 4x5 10km
4:30 a.m. MST: Day 13 Medal Ceremonies
5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Men's Semifinal
12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:30 p.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Halfpipe Final
8:45 p.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying
9:10 p.m. MST: Hockey, Men’s Semifinal
11 p.m. MST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross Finals
11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Men's Bronze Medal Game
