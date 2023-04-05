'He's a stud': Kellen Moore on new Charger, fellow Bronco great Scott Matlock

"He's a stud. I'm glad we have a couple Broncos, I think we got two now," Moore said. "We need to get a couple more somehow, we'll figure out a way."

BOISE, Idaho — When KTVB caught up with former Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, he said the most famous person he spoke with during the pre-draft process was legendary Bronco quarterback Kellen Moore.

Believe it or not, Matlock had never met Moore before. Now, the Homedale High School graduate will have Moore as his offensive coordinator, should a unique play call come up in Los Angeles.

The Chargers selected Matlock in the sixth round on Saturday with the 200th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

While the Boise State captain was well known as a run-stopping, dominant defensive tackle on The Blue, Matlock also grabbed two six-yard touchdowns as a Bronco. His career on The Blue earned him an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he recorded a sack and two tackles.

Moore joked about the opportunity to potentially get big No. 99 in on offense in the Charger blue.

"He's awesome. So, I got a chance to meet him when he was here for his visit. He's a stud. I'm glad we have a couple Broncos, I think we got two now. We need to get a couple more somehow, we'll figure out a way," Moore said. "He's already told me. Andy Avalos immediately sent 'em to me, he's the head coach at Boise, so he sent 'em to me as soon as he got drafted. For you guys concerned about the tight end position, maybe we got something there."

Of course, Avalos has Moore's number on speed dial, and had to sent the LA OC a few clips of Matlock making plays in the end zone. Matlock also joins former Bronco David Moa in the City of Angels.

According to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, his staff was high on Matlock and plenty stood out about the Boise State graduate. Staley said the Chargers are "really fired up" about Matlock, and said he is "the type of d-lineman we believe in playing with."

"He's a war daddy. That term applies to him, how he plays and the type of leadership that he had at Boise State, that type of mantle that he earned as a captain there, I think you'll see that in our draft. We joined up with a lot of players with production but also the leadership intangible that we really value."