Homedale to LA: Scott Matlock picked by Chargers in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Homedale High and Boise State graduate will join Kellen Moore in Los Angeles after the Chargers selected Matlock in the sixth round on Saturday in the NFL Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and three-year Boise State starter Scott Matlock is heading to Los Angeles after the Chargers selected him with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defender was not invited to compete in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Matlock gained plenty of attention from scouts across the league following arguably the best performance at Boise State's Pro Day.

A majority of Matlock's workout numbers during the showcase in front of 30 team representatives would have landed among the top-five defensive tackles at the NFL Combine. Matlock recorded a personal record 29 reps on the bench press at Pro Day, tied for the third-best mark among interior defenders in Indy.

The Homedale High School grad also ran a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash. He also touted a 4.27 shuttle time and 29.5 inches on the vertical jump.

need a big boy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/g7PxDjcesb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 29, 2023

Earlier this month, the Boise State product told KTVB he had met with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

During Matlock's visit in Los Angeles, he got the opportunity to meet Chargers' offensive coordinator and Boise State legend Kellen Moore. Now the two hometown heroes will work in the same building and compete together at SoFi Stadium.

"Kellen was the one guy I hadn't met yet. So, finally to be able to meet him – the GOAT – I finally checked that off the list," Matlock told KTVB. "It was good to chop it up with him and talk about Boise."

Matlock started three years at Boise State, finishing his career in blue and orange with 115 total tackles, 19.5 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks in 46 games played.

The athletic defensive tackle and team captain last fall also grabbed two six-yard touchdowns as a Bronco. His career on The Blue earned him an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he recorded a sack and two tackles.