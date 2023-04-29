Denver Broncos select Boise State's JL Skinner in sixth round of NFL Draft

Former Boise State standout JL Skinner will stay a Bronco in blue and orange after Denver selected him Saturday with the 183rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State standout safety JL Skinner became the first Bronco to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. Skinner will stay a Bronco after Denver selected him early in the sixth round with the 183rd overall pick.

Despite a pectoral injury keeping him out of the NFL Combine and Boise State’s Pro Day, Skinner put together impressive film during his three years as a starter. The lengthy, physical safety is well-known nationally for his hard-hitting ability and sideline-to-sideline range.

In 2022, the San Diego native landed on the All-Mountain West First Team after collecting 65 total tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.

Skinner was also invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl following his senior campaign in the City of Trees.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender was all over experts’ big boards ahead of the NFL Draft. Skinner was projected as high as a second-round pick (CBS Sports) and as low as a fifth-round selection (Pro Football Focus) in mock drafts this week.

Although he into the sixth round, the Mile High City feels like a quality fit for Skinner. He joins the likes of defensive back standouts Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, and will continue to "Bleed Blue."

For all you Denver #Broncos fans, here’s a quick clip on your newest safety, JL Skinner.



⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/lm0eGnPj07 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 29, 2023

During Boise State’s Pro Day, Skinner admitted the NFL dream had not quite hit him yet, despite the hype around him as the Broncos’ most pro-ready prospect. Skinner said the realization would not likely set in until “I get a helmet.”

Now, Skinner has found his new home in ­­­Denver, with another helmet blue and orange Bronco helmet.

No. 0 walks away from his collegiate career having registered 208 total tackles, seven interceptions, 20 passes deflected and more than nine tackles-for-loss.