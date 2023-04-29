Denver Broncos select Boise State's JL Skinner in sixth round of NFL Draft

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State standout safety JL Skinner became the first Bronco to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. Skinner will stay a Bronco after Denver selected him early in the sixth round with the 183rd overall pick.
Despite a pectoral injury keeping him out of the NFL Combine and Boise State’s Pro Day, Skinner put together impressive film during his three years as a starter. The lengthy, physical safety is well-known nationally for his hard-hitting ability and sideline-to-sideline range.
In 2022, the San Diego native landed on the All-Mountain West First Team after collecting 65 total tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.
Skinner was also invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl following his senior campaign in the City of Trees.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender was all over experts’ big boards ahead of the NFL Draft. Skinner was projected as high as a second-round pick (CBS Sports) and as low as a fifth-round selection (Pro Football Focus) in mock drafts this week.
Although he into the sixth round, the Mile High City feels like a quality fit for Skinner. He joins the likes of defensive back standouts Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, and will continue to "Bleed Blue."
During Boise State’s Pro Day, Skinner admitted the NFL dream had not quite hit him yet, despite the hype around him as the Broncos’ most pro-ready prospect. Skinner said the realization would not likely set in until “I get a helmet.”
Now, Skinner has found his new home in Denver, with another helmet blue and orange Bronco helmet.
No. 0 walks away from his collegiate career having registered 208 total tackles, seven interceptions, 20 passes deflected and more than nine tackles-for-loss.
