2023 NFL Draft profile: Boise State do-it-all defender Tyreque Jones

Whether he lines up at linebacker, safety, nickel or elsewhere, former Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones said he "just wants to be around the ball."

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — During the 2023 NFL Combine, former Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones grabbed national attention for an unsuccessful backflip in the end zone of Lucas Oil Stadium during a pick-six drill.

Although the land didn't go as planned, it gave football fans outside of Bronco Nation a small taste of Jones' contagious, high-energy personality, and willingness to show off the athleticism.

"When I jumped, I felt fine. Like, that's how I got so high, but when it came to actually flipping, I just couldn't feel my legs no more," Jones said at Pro Day. "So, I just tried to make sure I didn't fall on my head and that's why you kind of see me squirming like a dolphin in the air a little bit."

Between the backflip, his performance in Indianapolis and his body of work on The Blue, Jones' NFL Draft stock has grown significantly since his final game with Boise State.

Jones said he has put the work in, and getting an opportunity at the next level has become an expectation for one of the primary leaders of the Broncos' defensive backfield.

The opportunity has not come easy for the San Bernardino, Calif., native. Jones willingly moved to nickelback for the 2022 season, started all 12 games he was available and turned heads with his physicality.

However, Jones battled injuries to close the year, getting carted off against Utah State, leaving during the Mountain West Championship and ultimately missing the Frisco Bowl against North Texas.

"It was something that kind of set me back mentally for a while, but once I cleared my mind, I was like, no need to mope, no need to sit back in the past and it's time to go. Whatever I do now is what I make of it."

Despite the hiccup, Jones got back to work, and earned himself a late invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine. The former Bronco showed off his speed with a 4.52 40-yard dash and displayed athleticism with a 32-inch vertical jump.

As the charismatic person he is, Jones said he mostly enjoyed going through interviews, being himself and expressing his personality while conversating with NFL representatives.

"Cracking jokes, having a good time and being able to express me and myself, like I don't have to hide," Jones said.

Jones finished his Boise State career with 157 total tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions and 18 passes deflected.

In addition to his fearlessness and hard-hitting ability, Jones also present a desirable 6-foot-2 frame and 80-inch wingspan that will give opponents challenges throwing over him.

He is also versatile, earning All-Mountain West honors at safety and nickel. Looking ahead to the NFL, Jones hopes to find himself close to the line of scrimmage, where he is known to create chaos.

"In the box. Whether that's linebacker, safety – filling in or like a dime, nickel – I just want to be around the ball," Jones said.

When it comes to character, Tyreque Jones is an all-timer at #BoiseState.



He was also a damn good football player.



He finished his college career with 157 TKL, 12.0 TFL and 4 INT.



As a result, he's now been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.



Well deserved, @Tyjoness_21. https://t.co/TwrMOpJ1yD pic.twitter.com/rymqQoNVsD — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 28, 2023

Jones said he proved everything he wanted to at Pro Day and the NFL combine. What happens next is out of Jones' control, as he waits for another opportunity in his football career.

"Just keep expressing and showing myself," Jones said. "If God's willingly – if that's in his plan – I get that call and start over from there and start my next stage in life."

While Jones may not be as high on the NFL radar as a JL Skinner – or a John Ojukwu and Scott Matlock – the draft is full of surprises, and a solid showing at the combine could lead to Jones hearing his name called in Kansas City.

In its seven-round mock draft on Wednesday, CBS Sports put Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 214 overall towards the end of the sixth round.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Stay tuned as KTVB provides more NFL Draft profiles on Boise State players hoping to hear their name called.