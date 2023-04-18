NFL Draft profile: Boise State captain, offensive tackle John Ojukwu

The Boise native hopes to soon join Charles Leno Jr., Nate Potter, Ryan Clady and other Bronco offensive tackles who had their name called in the NFL Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Over the years, Bronco Nation has grown accustomed to humble, standout offensive lineman making their way from The Blue to the NFL. In less than 10 days, John Ojukwu will await to hear his name and join the growing list.

Much like Ezra Cleveland, Charles Leno Jr., Nate Potter, Ryan Clady, Daryn Colledge and more, Ojukwu became a cornerstone for Boise State while playing offensive tackle in the blue and orange.

As the captain of Broncos' 2022 squad embarks on his NFL journey, it's worth looking back at the hometown product's journey. In a sense, the Boise High School graduate already lived out his dream – playing for the Boise State Broncos.

"A dream come true every single day," Ojukwu said after the Frisco Bowl. "Just grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the coaches that got me here and grateful for the players that trust in me."

Now – after a storied six-year career where he earned All-Mountain West honors three times – Ojukwu has received plenty of NFL attention. The standout tackle was one of three Broncos to earn an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While in Indianapolis, Ojukwu showed out with a 5.24 40-yard dash time and 26 reps on the bench press.

The Boise State graduate also posted a 7.52 on the three-cone drill, which ranked fifth out of all offensive lineman that participated in the drill.

While Ojukwu certainly has the size, speed, strength and durability that NFL teams are interested in, he is hoping his blue collar work ethic is what pushes him over the edge.

"Just another great opportunity, you know. Just need that shot, that chance," Ojukwu said. "So, no matter what happens come draft day, after, I just want that chance with a team, no matter where."

NFL Next Gen Stats ranked Ojukwu as the 19th-best offensive tackle at the combine. He received an 82 'athleticism score,' which is the sixth-highest of this year's tackles.

Scouts have been impressed with Ojukwu's 6-foot-6 frame, long arms and explosive trigger off the snap. However, the Boise native said his best attributes are more intangible.

"Just born with size, length, stuff like that – which is nice – and then work ethic. That's the next thing you can control, competitiveness, how much effort you put into it," Ojukwu said.

Since Ojukwu's final game as a Bronco – a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl – he has remained focused on getting stronger, faster and more athletic each day.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invitee and Boise State anchor is keeping his poise ahead of the draft, ready to make the most of whatever opportunity the league gets him.

"It doesn't matter if I was drafted first overall or not at all, as soon as I step on that field, if I don't do the job then that's it – I'm not going to get that chance anymore," Ojukwu said. "No matter what happens, I gotta get better, gotta do the best I can. When that opportunity comes, I gotta seize it with everything I got."

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Kansas City.

Stay tuned as KTVB provides more NFL Draft profiles on Boise State players hoping to hear their name called.