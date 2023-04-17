Boise State alum Emma Bates sets personal record, leads U.S. women in Boston Marathon

Emma Bates completed the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds.

BOSTON — A Boise State University track and cross country alumna is the top U.S. finisher in the women's division of the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Emma Bates, 30, completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:22:10, placing fifth and finishing just 32 seconds behind the women's division champion, Hellen Obiri of Kenya. The winner of the men's division, and the top finisher overall, was defending champion Evans Chabet of Kenya, who finished in 2:05:54. Scott Fauble, who placed seventh in the men's division, was the top American finisher.

Bates ran cross country and indoor track at Boise State from 2010-2015, and was the NCAA national runner-up for cross country in 2013. After taking a redshirt season in 2011, Bates competed in outdoor track the next four seasons, and won the 2014 NCAA national championship in the 10,000-meter run. She was a first- or second-team All-American in all four seasons of outdoor track competition.

After her collegiate career at Boise State, Bates competed in the 10,000-meter race at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and the marathon at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

More recently, Bates placed second in the 2021 Chicago Marathon, 15th in the 2022 United Airlines New York City half-marathon, and 8th in the TCS New York City Marathon 2022.

