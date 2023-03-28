Boise State Pro Day recap: Matlock shines in front of 30 NFL team reps

Representatives from 30 different NFL teams were in the City of Trees on Monday as 10 Broncos participated in Boise State's Pro Day. Read results and nuggets here.

BOISE, Idaho — Representatives from 30 different NFL teams were in the City of Trees on Monday to scout Boise State's next-level hopefuls at Pro Day. 10 former Broncos participated in the physical tests and football-related drills.

Standout safety JL Skinner was unable to participate in Pro Day, but was in attendance to cheer on his teammates. Skinner suffered a pectoral injury ahead of the NFL Combine and had surgery earlier this month, but expects to be 100% in roughly six weeks.

"I know what I would've did at the Combine. I would've done some things that were pretty good," Skinner said. "So, not having the opportunity to showcase that is a bummer, just 'cause I knew what I was capable of and the people in my camp knew what I was capable of, but you just have to keep your spirit high and be able to continue to push forward. It's just a blessing in disguise, [I'll] be back from it. It's not really going to hold me out for too long, so it's just really keeping my spirits right and continue to just kill this rehab."

Skinner was one of three Broncos to receive an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine, along with nickel Tyreque Jones and offensive tackle John Ojukwu.

Former Boise State defensive tackle and Homedale native Scott Matlock was not invited to Indianapolis, but made every minute count on the NFL stage on Monday. Matlock impressed with a personal record 29 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash.

The big man – who was selected 26th overall by the Houston Gamblers in the 2023 USFL College Draft – measured in at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds. On Monday, Matlock pleased with his impressive workout.

"I thought I turned some heads today," Matlock said. "You know, did a good job in the position stuff. At the end of the day, I'm at my best when I'm playing the game, you know, not being a track athlete. But it has to be done and I want to do good at it, of course. Overall, good day."

After knocking out 26 reps on the bench press and running a 5.24 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ojukwu let most of his NFL Combine numbers do the talking. The Boise High School graduate and former Boise State captain simply measured in for scouts at Pro Day.

As he awaits the NFL Draft, Ojukwu said posting respectable numbers and measures has not hindered his hungriness. He is still looking to make the most of any chance the league will give him.

"Just need that shot, that chance. So, no matter what happens come draft day, after, I just want that chance with a team, no matter where," Ojukwu said. "If I'm still breathing, my heart's beating, then I'm going to give my best foot forward … I know there's a lot of noise out there, some guys are thinking they're going to be this or not at all, so honestly just focusing on talking, building relationships with teams, stuff like that."

Other Pro Day notables:

Caleb Biggers posted the best 40-yard dash time (4.48) and best shuffle (3.95). The cornerback also finished second in the bench press behind Matlock with 29 reps.

After suffering a hip injury last fall, EDGE George Tarlas was a full participant in Boise State's Pro Day. Tarlas posted the third-most bench press reps (22) and impressed with a 6.96 3-cone time.

Former Boise State safety and recruiting assistant DeAndre Pierce participated in Monday's events, posting the best vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

According to KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams were the only two NFL teams without a team representative in Boise.

Former Bronco standout and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was also back in the house.

A full breakdown of Boise State Pro Day measurements and workout results are included below: