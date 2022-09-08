Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Friday at 6 p.m. MT

Join KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick for the inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Lobos matchup, including who takes the first snap behind center.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State kicks off Mountain West play Friday night on the road against New Mexico, looking to extend its winning streak over the Lobos to seven games.

The Lobos sit atop the conference's Mountain Division in a tie with Air Force at 1-0. In its season opener, New Mexico dominated Maine 41-0 at University Stadium, thanks to a stellar effort from defensive coordinator Rocky Long's group.

As the outside noise circulates around the Boise State football program following a week one loss to Oregon State, the Broncos are highly motivated to bounce back with a statement win at New Mexico Friday night -- for the fans, for themselves and for the future of the 2022 season.

The matchup is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT Friday in Albuquerque on CBS Sports Network.

Hank Bachmeier is still listed as the No. 1 quarterback ahead of Taylen Green on Boise State's week two depth chart, but both players got work with the starters Monday. Based on comments from offensive coordinator Tim Plough, it sounds like it is up to the fourth-year starter to overcome "some serious adversity" in order to earn the job against New Mexico over Green.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 76% chance to bounce back with a win Friday night against the Lobos. ESPN also lists the Broncos as 17-point favorites on the road.

