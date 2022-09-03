Game Tracker: Boise State vs. New Mexico

"If we could play right now, we would." | Bronco Nation can keep up with scores and highlights from New Mexico Friday night with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — As the outside noise circulates around the Boise State football program following a week one loss to Oregon State, the Broncos are highly motivated to bounce back with a statement win at New Mexico Friday night -- for the fans, for themselves and for the future of the 2022 season.

"If we could play right now, we would. We're just hungry to get back on the field for the most part," nickel Tyreque Jones said. "Like I said, social media wise, I keep up with it because I like to use it as motivation, but I feel like it's huge for us to be able to get another opportunity and really show who we are."

Hank Bachmeier is still listed as the No. 1 quarterback ahead of Taylen Green on Boise State's week two depth chart, but both players got work with the starters Monday. Based on comments from offensive coordinator Tim Plough, it sounds like it is up to the fourth-year starter to overcome "some serious adversity" in order to earn the job against New Mexico over Green.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 76% chance to bounce back with a win Friday night against the Lobos. ESPN also lists the Broncos as 17-point favorites on the road.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 76% chance to bounce back with a win Friday night against the Lobos. ESPN also lists the Broncos as 17-point favorites on the road.

The matchup is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT Friday in Albuquerque on CBS Sports Network.

The matchup is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT Friday in Albuquerque on CBS Sports Network. For more information on how to watch the contest and for all things Broncos-Lobos, check out KTVB's 1,900-word Game Day Guide.

Boise State rides into Albuquerque on a six-game winning streak against the Lobos, dating back to 2017. In 12 contests between the Mountain West opponents since 1999, the Broncos have dominated the series, 11-1.

Regardless of previous domination, Friday's contest calls for more storylines and pressure than any Broncos-Lobos matchups of recent memory. The showdown starts Mountain West play for a Boise State team desperate for its first win of 2022.

"We want to play. We want to play badly," EDGE Demitri Washington said. "It's one of those things where even [Avalos] brought up a meeting, he said 'sometimes in situations like that, the best thing is to have a short week,' so you can just get back going and put the product on the field that we've been talking about, the fans are excited to see and something we just wanna do."

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Lobos matchup.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from Albuquerque, getting Bronco Nation prepared for Boise State's first Mountain West showdown of 2022.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Albuquerque.

In its first contest of 2022, New Mexico dominated Maine 41-0 at home Sept. 3, thanks to a stellar defensive effort. The Lobos allowed just 118 yards of total offense, earning their first shutout win since 2015 against Mississippi Valley State.

Offensively, New Mexico rolled to 267 rushing yards last Saturday and scored six touchdowns on 12 offensive possessions. The Lobos join Air Force as the only 1-0 teams in the conference's Mountain Division.

Despite giving up 34 points against the Beavers, Boise State's defense held tight in multiple situations where Oregon State was set up to score. Five turnovers often put the opposition on the Broncos' doorstep.

The Broncos had won 13-straight games since 2000 when generating three or more turnovers in a game, as they did in Corvallis. Linebacker Ezekiel Noa forced a fumble on the Beavers' first possession, while cornerback Caleb Biggers and safety JL skinner each recorded an interception.

While the individual statistics bode well for Boise State, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said he was "frustrated with the result," as the Broncos "worked their tails off" to make a statement in the 2022 opener.

"I do believe our guys played very hard. You watch the game, our guys are fighting and we just got to clean up the explosive plays and communication, some of the eye control that hit us in that game," Danielson said. "I gotta find ways to put these guys in better situations. So, it's a collective group."