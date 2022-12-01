Three Broncos earn Freshman All-America honors

Boise State's Taylen Green, Mason Randolph and James Ferguson-Reynolds were tabbed to College Football News' Freshman All-America Second Team on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — With college football bowl season on the horizon and championship weekend in the rearview mirror, outlets are starting to release their 2022 team and individual honors. On Tuesday, College Football News announced it Freshman All-America teams, with three Boise State players included.

Bronco quarterback Taylen Green, offensive lineman Mason Randolph and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds were each tabbed to CFN's Freshman All-America Second Team.

Last month, Green earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors. Despite struggling in the conference championship loss to Fresno State, Green's overall performance in 2022 undoubtedly sparked Boise State's mid-season turnaround.

The Lewisville, Texas, native started in the last nine games for the Broncos, going 7-2 behind center. Green has completed 153-of-249 passes (61.4%) for 1,905 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Green's dual-threat ability also accounted for 467 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

After redshirting last year, Randolph started all nine games he appeared in this fall. The Yorba Linda, Calif., native did not allow a sack in 274 pass-blocking attempts, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF also gave Randolph the third-best pass-blocking efficiency score among all offensive lineman in the Mountain West Conference, according to Boise State Athletics.

Ferguson-Reynolds represented Boise State's special teams unit on CFN's Freshman All-America Second Team after playing in 12 games in 2022.

The Australia product averaged 42.5 yards per-punt, with a long of 61 yards on 59 punts this fall. Ferguson-Reynolds also placed 19 punts inside the 20-yard line, with only four punts landing inside the end zone for touchbacks.

New Mexico safety A.J. Haulcy was the only Mountain West player to land on College Football News' Freshman All-America First Team.

Outside of the Broncos' trio, Wyoming offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon was the only other player from the conference to appear on the second-team list Tuesday.

Boise State closes out the 2022 campaign in the Lone Star State against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

To view College Football News' Freshman All-America teams, click here.