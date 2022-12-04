2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eagles and Spartans face off

The game will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. MT/3:30 p.m. ET at Albertson's Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

BOISE, Idaho — The teams have just been announced for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise State University’s Albertsons Stadium: the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to face off against the San Jose Spartans.

The Idaho Potato Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN. It is also the northernmost bowl game in the nation, according to the Potato Bowl website.

Typically, the Potato Bowl features a Mountain West vs. Mid-American Conference (MAC) match-up; in the last eight games, seven have featured a Mountain West team, while MAC has been in 10 of the last 12 years.

Cool.#SJSU has a good squad, and @CoachBrennan is always one of the more enjoyable and thoughtful coaches to visit with.



This will be a good @IDPotatoBowl matchup! https://t.co/VjUrFgV7lf — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 4, 2022

