BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is coach Bryan Harsin's full press conference on playing the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington.

Boise State confirmed on Saturday that offensive Zak Hill is leaving the coaching staff for the same position at Arizona State.

Hill took over for Eli Drinkwitz, who is now the new head coach of Missouri, in the winter of 2015. Hill was hired to be Hawai'i's offensive coordinator shortly before he accepted the coordinator position with Boise State.

This season, the Broncos (12-1, 9-0) averaged 36.8 points per game and Boise State has averaged over 32 points per game each season since Hill took over as offensive coordinator.

Coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement that he wishes Hill the best of luck but also that the Broncos are focused on the Las Vegas Bowl.

“We’ve learned over the last several years that when you’ve had the kind of success that we’ve had, our assistants are going to generate a lot of interest throughout the country," he said. "We wish him the best of luck and we’ll do what we always do - move forward and continue to build on our past accomplishments. First things first - we have a bowl game to prepare for, and then we will work on filling out our staff.”

This year, Hill was also the Broncos' quarterback coach, where he successfully navigated injuries that forced all three of the Broncos' quarterbacks - freshman Hank Bachmeier, sophomore Chase Cord, and senior Jaylen Henderson - into starting roles. Each of them won games this season as Bachmeier went 7-0 as a starter, Cord went 1-1, and Henderson went 4-0.

Boise State will play the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 without Hill.

