Boise State lands commitment from Mountain View standout kicker

BOISE, Idaho — Another standout specialist from the Treasure Valley joining the Boise State football program? Sounds like music to the ears of Bronco Nation.

Mountain View High School kicker and punter Martin Connington on Wednesday announced his commitment to Boise State, giving Andy Avalos and Co. their 13th verbal in the 2024 recruiting class. Connington is the third Idaho native to commit to the blue and orange in the recruiting cycle, joining Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair and Borah lineman Trevor McKenna.

Connington is the fifth-ranked kicker and 14th-best punter in the nation, according to Kohl's Professional Camps. The program gives him a five-star rating as both a kicker and punter. At the 2022 Kohl's Winter Showcase Tour, the Meridian native led all competitors with 114.05 points on kickoffs.

247Sports ranks Connington as a three-star prospect and the No. 7 kicker in the country in the 2024 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound specialist is considered the sixth-best recruit in the Gem State.

The rising senior received offers from Boise State, Oregon State and Idaho. Connington also took visits to Texas A&M, Texas, North Carolina and North Carolina State in the past eight months. In January, the Bronco commit received the 2022 Chris Sailer Award, given annually to the best high school placekicker.

Connington could be Boise State's long-term replacement for fellow Meridian native and Bronco senior Jonah Dalmas. On Aug. 2, Dalmas landed on the 2023 Lou Groza Award watch list, an award he has been a semifinalist for twice. The Rocky Mountain High School graduate has received All-Mountain West honors this offseason from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

The Broncos have landed verbal commitments on back-to-back days. On Tuesday, Mansfield Timberview (Texas) athlete Cameron Bates announced his decision to join Boise State.

Boise State on Saturday landed its highest-rated player in program history in Bair. The four-star prospect is the nation's No. 35 ranked recruit in the class of 2024, and the ninth-ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports. Bair elected to stay in the Gem State after narrowing his decision down to Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU.

