Boise State's Taylen Green named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

Green is one of 35 preseason candidates for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the top quarterback in college football.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green continues to receive national recognition following his Mountain West Freshman of the Year performance last fall. On Tuesday, Green was named to the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list.

Each year, the award recognizes the top quarterback in college football. Former TCU standout and Los Angeles Chargers rookie Max Duggan became the first Horned Frog to win the prestigious honor in 2022. The Davey O'Brien Award Foundation's 35 preseason candidates includes 15 of last year's semifinalists.

Green is one of just five sophomores to appear on Tuesday's watch list, joining Quinn Ewers (Texas), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and E.J. Warner (Temple). He is also one of two candidates representing the Mountain West, alongside San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro.

Cordeiro topped Green in the preseason media panel for All-Mountain West quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year during the conference's media days in Las Vegas. The Broncos host the Spartans at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. MT.

Boise State's redshirt sophomore quarterback will also do battle with fellow Davey O'Brien Award candidates in back-to-back weeks to open the season. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and UCF's John Rhys Plumlee were both named to the watch list on Tuesday.

According to the Davey O'Brien Award Foundation, the honor is the "oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award." Established in 1977, the winner will be honored at the 47th annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner on Feb. 19, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The midseason award watch list will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 24. It will feature the 35 preseason candidates, in addition to winners from the first eight weekly awards and other quarterbacks selected by a subcommittee. The list will be trimmed back to a 35-player class on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Voting to select semifinalists, finalists and a winner will open on Oct. 31. Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 14, followed by three finalists on Nov. 28. The 2023 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 7.

Green rides into the 2023 campaign after throwing for 2,042 yards and tallying 586 yards on the ground last fall. In 10 games as Boise State's starter, the Texas native totaled 24 touchdowns with six interceptions.

On July 31, the dual-threat quarterback joined Boise State star running back George Holani on the Maxwell Award watch list. The award recognizes the best college football player in the county annually. Green and Holani are among 85 preseason candidates for the Maxwell Award.

Earlier this offseason, the Phil Steele Magazine named Green to its 2023 All-Mountain West preseason first team over Cordeiro. Green also landed on Athlon Sports' 2023 all-conference preseason second team, as a total of 16 Broncos were recognized by the publication.

Outside of Cordeiro, Penix Jr., and Plumlee, Green is a candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award with the likes of Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Bo Nix (Oregon) and others. To read the entire 35-player watch list and to learn more about the prestigious award, click here.

