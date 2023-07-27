'Staying home': Borah offensive tackle commits to Boise State

Trevor McKenna, one of the top prospects in Idaho, is staying in the City of Trees. The 6-foot-6 tackle earned 5A All-SIC first team honors as a junior.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football reeled in its first in-state commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, picking up a verbal from Borah High School offensive tackle Trevor McKenna. The Idaho native announced via Twitter he is "staying home."

McKenna is considered the No. 136 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in the Gem State in his respective class, per 247Sports. The 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) product received an offer from the Broncos on July 5, roughly two weeks after the Lions participated in Boise State's team camp.

The three-star prospect has a 6-foot-6 frame, touting impressive length and athleticism. McKenna currently weighs 255 pounds, and plays both left tackle and defensive end for Borah. Following the 2022 season, McKenna was named first-team all-SIC on both sides of the ball.

McKenna is the 10th commit in the Broncos' 2024 recruiting class, announcing his decision one day after Corona Del Mar quarterback Kaleb Annett, who verbaled on Wednesday. McKenna is the second offensive lineman to commit to Boise State, joining Queen Creek's Eyitayo Omotinugbon.

Three-star quarterback Kaleb Annett commits to Boise State https://t.co/Qbn0vh9BSU — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) July 26, 2023

With a prospect grade of 84 on 247Sports, the Borah standout ranks similar to the Broncos' class full of three-star players. Mission Viejo's Treyvon Tolmaire and Oregon City's Clay Martineau both have 86 grades, while five players – including McKenna – sit at 84.

As the No. 4 recruit in Idaho, McKenna is behind only Burley's Gatlin Bair, Coeur d'Alene's Camden DeGraw and Bishop Kelly's Rakeem Johnson. He is the highest-rated prospect in the 5A SIC.

Bair will announce his commitment on Aug. 5, choosing between Boise State, Michigan, TCU, Oregon and Nebraska. DeGraw is committed to Washington State, while Johnson verbaled to Oregon State on Wednesday.

McKenna received offers from Boise State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana Tech and Pacific. He also earned interest from the likes of the Pac-12 Beavers and Cougars.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and Co. have been on a recruiting tear the past two months, landing five commitments in June and now four in July.

Here’s a few highlights from Boise state camp! Link has more film: https://t.co/ygCbXCu5FG pic.twitter.com/PRM5Vvv01G — Trevor Mckenna⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Trevor__Mck) June 21, 2023

