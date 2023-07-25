Three-star quarterback Kaleb Annett commits to Boise State

After reeling in CJ Tiller last year, the Broncos went back to California to find another talented gunslinger in Corona Del Mar's Kaleb Annett.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program on Tuesday landed its quarterback in a defense-heavy 2024 recruiting class. After reeling in CJ Tiller last year, the Broncos went back to California to find Kaleb Annett out of Newport Beach.

Annett, a three-star prospect, brings Boise State to nine commitments in the class. The Corona Del Mar High School quarterback is just the second offensive player to pledge the Broncos in the 2024 cycle, joining Queen Creek offensive lineman Eyitayo Omotinugbon (Arizona).

247Sports ranks Annett as the No. 124 quarterback and No. 216 player in California in his respective class. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback received an offer from Boise State on June 13, followed by Princeton on July 3.

While he only picked up two offers during his recruiting process, Annett received interest from Baylor, Oregon State and San Diego State, even taking a visit to Waco in April.

As reported by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, Annett served as a backup for Corona Del Mar last fall, but still earned playing time. Annett finished his junior campaign with 1,412 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 58.9% of his passes.

Considering the Broncos have landed one quarterback in each of the last two recruiting classes, and the depth in the room already, Annett is likely Boise State's go-to gunslinger in the 2024 class. Annett will join Taylen Green, Tiller, Maddux Madsen, Colt Fulton and Max Cutforth in the City of Trees.

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.