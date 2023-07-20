Burley's Gatlin Bair sets commitment date, Boise State among finalists

Idaho's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 is considering Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. Bair will announce his decision during an online show.

BOISE, Idaho — Five college football fanbases will soon receive an answer after months of anticipation. Idaho's top-rated prospect in the class of 2024 on Thursday announced he will make his commitment at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Aug. 5, with in an innovative way.

Burley High School senior-to-be Gatlin Bair will announce his commitment through an online livestream program. The interactive commitment show is free for anyone to watch on YouTube, but costs $3.99 to ask Bair questions through 'Preediction.' There is only 50 paid spots available for those with a microphone wanting to participate.

Back in April, Bair announced his top-five schools, saying he was considering playing football at Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU. The Burley standout is the nation's No. 35 ranked recruit in the class of 2024, and the ninth-ranked wide receiver.

Bair took official visits to TCU, Oregon and Michigan, where he linked up with Gooding grad and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. He also took unofficial visits to Texas, UCLA, Nebraska, Oregon, Boise State, BYU and Utah. KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust was told Bair is scheduled for another trip to the City of Trees at the end of July.

This is innovative and cool…@BairGatlin, Idaho’s #1 ranked recruit in the Class to ‘24, will announce his commitment in 2 1/2 weeks.



He’ll do so on a live stream. Access will cost $3.99. Only 50 spots are available.



Top 5: #BoiseState, #Michigan, #Nebraska, #Oregon, #TCU https://t.co/KSQUQmsRG5 pic.twitter.com/hU7nDkKlRN — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 20, 2023

This is maybe the most cool pictures anyone has sent to me. My guys @colstonlovelan1 and @BairGatlin standing in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. I feel so honored and blessed to be associated with these men. Proud of both of you! #idpreps @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/7G9So17pR5 — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) June 24, 2023

As a junior on the gridiron, Bair grabbed 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. With a 96 player rating from 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is on the verge of earning a five-star rating.

In June, Bair was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. He became the first Bobcat runner to win the prestigious award.

During the 4A state meet in May, Bair set state records in both the 100-meter (10.15 seconds) and 200-meter (20.56 seconds) races. His personal-best 20.41-time in the 200 this spring ranked No. 3 in the nation. In the classroom, the football and track star has maintained a 3.90 GPA.

Bair's national notice grew wider when he posted the No. 5 time in the country among 2023 boys competitors with a 10.15 at the Texas Relays in March. Bair hit the 10.15 mark in both the prelims and finals at state, doing so in front of Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and wide receivers coach Matt Miller.

Burley is one of six teams set to play in a high school football triple-header at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, in the inaugural 'Battle in Boise.' Bair and the Bobcats will square off against Vallivue at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event went on sale July 10.

Die-hard fans from Bronco Nation, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU will certainly have their alarms set for Aug. 5, when the No. 1 prospect in the Gem State decides his future.

I will be committing August 5th at 5:00 pm (MT) https://t.co/v5sWcWl6qK — Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) July 20, 2023

