Miami Dolphins select Boise State STUD Curtis Weaver in the 5th round of the NFL Draft

The Mountain West career sacks leader will now play for the Dolphins in the AFC East division.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State star defensive end Curtis Weaver was drafted on Friday night in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins

Weaver, who decided to forego his senior season with the Broncos to enter the NFL Draft, was one of the most prolific defensive players to ever play on the Blue.

The 164th overall pick ended his career at Boise State as the Mountain West Conference career sacks leader and as the 2019 MWC Defensive Player of the Year after he racked up 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

This is the eleventh straight year that a Boise State player was taken in the NFL Draft and it is the 14th time out of 15 years that a Bronco was drafted.

KTVB Sports analyst Tom Scott looked at which teams might take Cleveland and Weaver in Thursday's Scott Slant column.

Weaver is anticipated to be one of two former Boise State stars drafted on Friday. He and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland were thought to be both drafted in the first or second rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Weaver had to wait a little longer to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell in the first-ever virtual draft.

Cleveland was picked by the Minnesota Vikings 58th overall on Friday night.

This year's draft was forced to be completely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 NFL Draft was planned to be held in Las Vegas, but since that was canceled, Sin City will be the host of the 2022 draft.

Right after Weaver was picked by Miami, former Boise State wide receiver John Hightower was picked 168th by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Broncos are hoping to hear their names called during the draft - senior defensive end Chase Hatada and senior defensive tackle David Moa. Both will likely be signed as an Undrafted Free Agents or as late-round picks.

