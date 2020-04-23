Live Blog: Former Boise State football players hope to hear their names called in the NFL Draft

We'll be keeping a close eye on some former Broncos as the draft gets underway Thursday night.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, and at least a couple of former Boise State football players are hoping to hear their names called, giving them a shot at the next level.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire draft will be held virtually. There will be no in-person element, and the 58 players who were invited to attend will be doing so remotely from their own homes. That includes offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, who was the lone Bronco to get an invite.

Cleveland is expected to Boise State's highest draft pick this year, and could possibly go late in the first round. Also likely to hear his name called in the draft is defensive lineman/linebacker Curtis Weaver.

KTVB Sports analyst Tom Scott looks at which teams might take Cleveland and Weaver in Thursday's Scott Slant column.

Wide receiver John Hightower and offensive lineman John Molchon could also be mid- to late-round targets.

All three days - seven rounds - of draft coverage will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Desportes, and the NFL Network, and it will be streamed here.