Boise State's George Holani named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the best all-around player in college football. Holani rushed for more than 100 yards in three-straight games last fall.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back George Holani was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, an award presented annually to the best all-around player in college football, on Monday.

The Broncos' feature back battled injuries each of the last two seasons, but rushed for a team-high 569 yards and one touchdown in nine games last fall.

Holani also rumbled for more than 100 yards in three of the final four games of the season. In Boise State's dominating road win at then No. 25 Fresno State, Holani rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries (5.57-yard average) and tacked on 2 catches for 69 yards.

The Maxwell Award is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a Swarthmore College standout student-athlete and celebrated sportswriter and football official. The Maxwell Football Club has presented the award to the NCAA's best player since 1937.

Last year, former Boise State wide receiver and current Buffalo Bill, Khalil Shakir, earned a spot on the 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took home the hardware last season after setting new Crimson Tide single-season records for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

The Maxwell Football Club will announce the 2022 semifinalists on Nov. 1. The three finalists for this year's award will be recognized Nov. 22.

Boise State opens the season on ESPN with a nonconference bout at Oregon State. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Corvallis.

