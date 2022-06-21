Boise State unveils fan color schemes for 2022 football season

Bronco Nation - plan accordingly. Boise State Athletics announced fan color schemes for each of the Broncos' six home games at Albertsons Stadium Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation can now plan accordingly for each of Boise State football's 2022 home games at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State Athletics Tuesday announced fan color schemes, featuring four different color combinations for the six games on The Blue.

For the 2 p.m. home opener against UT Martin Saturday, Sept. 17, Boise State will host a tri-color scheme. Bronco Nation is encouraged to "Stripe The Stadium," with an alternating white-blue-orange pattern.

Albertsons Stadium will roll out an all-blue fan color scheme for Boise State's conference matchups with San Diego State and Fresno State. The Broncos host the Aztecs Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and the Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 8.

When the Broncos' face off with Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 29, Boise State encourages fans to wear orange. For Boise State's matchup with nonconference rival BYU the following week (Saturday, Nov. 5), the Broncos will don an all-black scheme.

Boise State's regular-season finale at 10 a.m. against Utah State - Friday, Nov. 25 - features the Broncos' third all-blue scheme of the 2022 season.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date for Boise State's home matchups with Fresno State, Colorado State and BYU. The trio of games will air on FOX, FS1 or FS2.

Diehard Bronco fans who travel for away games are encouraged to wear blue at Oregon State (Saturday, Sept. 3), New Mexico (Friday, Sept. 9) and UTEP (Friday, Sept. 23).

When Boise State hits the road for matchups with Air Force (Saturday, Oct. 22), Nevada (Saturday, Nov. 12) and Wyoming (Saturday, Nov. 19), fans should wear orange.

A full map of color schemes by sections at Albertsons Stadium is included below:

2022 #BoiseState fan color schemes for Albertsons Stadium pic.twitter.com/aKvsi8HAYI — Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) June 21, 2022