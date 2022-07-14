Boise State football's 2023-2025 Mountain West opponents revealed

Boise State and other Mountain West football teams will each play two guaranteed opponents annually, in addition to six other conference teams, beginning in 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference on Thursday revealed its new football schedule rotation for the 2023-2025 seasons. The conference announced its plans to eliminate the two-division format beginning in 2023 in May.

Instead of the winners of the Mountain and West Divisions meeting in the conference title game, the two teams with the highest winning percentage will meet in the Mountain West Championship.

The league said the new rotation provides "access to the New Year's 6/College Football Playoff more frequently." For this fall, the two division champions will still meet in the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, December 3.

Boise State and other Mountain West football teams will each play two guaranteed opponents annually, in addition to six other conference teams, beginning with the 2023 season.

Each program faces nine of 11 conference opponents at least twice during the three-year cycle, with one game at home and one on the road. Teams will also face two opponents each year from 2023 to 2025.

Boise State's conference opponents for 2023-2025 are listed below:

2023

Home: Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming

Away: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State

2024

Home: Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State

Away: Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming

2025

Home: Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico and San Diego State

Away: Air Force, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State

All Mountain West athletic directors approved the rotation after it was created by a subcommittee of conference athletic directors.

Back in May, the NCAA Division I Council eliminated its requirement for leagues to split into divisions to play a conference title game, if they were not able to play a full round-robin schedule.

Immediately following the NCAA announcement, both the Pac-12 and Mountain West decided to remove their two-division formats.

The 2023 Mountain West football schedule avoids back-to-back games between teams in the same location as 2022.

For example, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State each travel to Albertsons Stadium this fall. In 2023, Boise State will play the four conference opponents on the road.

