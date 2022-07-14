'This is where it all started': Bronco alumni back in Boise for TBT training camp

Former Boise State men's basketball standout Thomas Bropleh said he's hopeful the squad's debut in the $1 million tournament marks the beginning of a tradition.

BOISE, Idaho — For the past three years, former Boise State men's basketball standout Thomas Bropleh has been doing his best to round up the best Bronco alumni, with the goal of playing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Beginning this weekend, 64 teams representing their alma maters will compete for $1 million in the winner-take-all tournament. TBT will be broadcasted live on the ESPN networks.

Bropleh and the star-studded 'Once A Bronco' squad of Boise State alumni are the first former Broncos to earn a spot in The Basketball Tournament field.

Once A Bronco will play in the New Mexico Regional from July 18 to July 21 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Boise State's squad enters TBT as the No. 7 seed in New Mexico, set to square off with No. 2 seed Challenge ALS in the first round on Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m.

Members of the Broncos' alumni team returned to the Treasure Valley July 11 for training camp. Bropleh said he's hopeful Once A Bronco's debut marks the beginning of a tradition.

"It's been awhile since a lot of us were in Boise. So, with this team, I wanted that to be like a way for us to come back here. It just brings the alumni, the brotherhood back. You can see different eras, different teams and I want to do this each and every year in the summer, trying to make this like a basketball alumni week," Bropleh said. "So, if you're an alumni and you played basketball at Boise State, come down for the week, see your brothers, see the current squad. You know, just have that comradery."

Guys like Alex Hobbs, Kevin Allen, Montigo Alford, Ryan Watkins and Derrick Marks will all get to put on the blue and orange and compete for the Broncos one more time.

"For me and my playing career, as far as professionally, this is where it all started," Marks said. "So, it's always special to come back and see coach [Leon] Rice and his staff."

Many of Once A Bronco's roster have had very successful professional careers overseas. Now, they get to come back to the place where it all began.

"The game of basketball is worldwide and to travel and play in these countries, it's a blessing to see the world. [Anthony] Drimic is playing in Australia, [Igor Hadziomerovic] as well, it's good to continue to play basketball," Bropleh said. "I've been in Germany, Portugal, France and in the past four seasons I've been in Spain. I actually played in the D-League here with the Mavs. So, it's been a journey.

"It's been great, looking forward to going back to Spain. We won the championship in the second division, so you move up, now we're in the first division. Playing against James Webb as well, so that'll be good to see him as well."

Former Broncos Thomas Bropleh and Wes Perryman organized the team. Reggie Larry will serve as Once A Bronco's head coach, with Anthony Thomas as the team's assistant.

Boise State basketball alumni back in the City of Trees for TBT training camp are listed below:

Montigo Alford

Kevin Allen

Thomas Bropleh

Alex Hobbs

Derrick Marks

Ryan Watkins

Kenny Wilson

Reggie Larry (head coach)

Anthony Thomas (assistant coach)

Wes Perryman (assistant general manager)

Great catching up with Derrick Marks today. I remember when he arrived at #BoiseState as a 17-year-old.



Now he's 28, and putting together a successful pro career.



Funny story?



You know how he led BSU to the NCAA Tournament in '13 and '15?



He finally got his rings fitted. pic.twitter.com/IQIL6jdhJZ — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 14, 2022

On Friday, the alumni team is hosting a Varsity B Club Happy Hour Social at Western Proper from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A percentage of sales support Once A Bronco, according to Boise State Athletics.

The New Mexico Regional championship game is Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. The winner of the regional bracket moves on to Dayton, Ohio for championship week.

Championship quarterfinals will take place July 28 and July 29 at UD Arena. Semifinal games are scheduled for July 30, before the $1 million winner-take-all championship game August 2.

For more information on The Basketball Team and to purchase tickets, click here.

