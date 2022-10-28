Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Colorado State

Bronco Nation can follow the score, updates and highlights from Boise State's Saturday night showdown with Colorado State using KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2011, few teams have struggled in matchups with Boise State as much as Colorado State. On Saturday, the Broncos look to improve to 12-0 against the Rams and stay perfect in 2022 conference play.

Colorado State rides into Albertsons Stadium under new, but familiar leadership. After five seasons at Nevada, Jay Norvell moved west to take over the Rams' football program.

While Norvell and Co. are in the middle of a rebuild with 11 former Rams now in Fort Collins, the former Wolf Pack head coach defeated Boise State on The Blue just 12 months ago.

Colorado State's below-average offense has been a major factor in the squad's two-win record. The Rams are yet to score 20 points in a contest this fall, with their highest scoring effort coming in a 34-19 loss to Middle Tennessee.

Considering Boise State ranks in the top 25 nationally in total defense, passing yards allowed, rushing defense and scoring defense, it is no surprise the Broncos are heavy favorites at home Saturday.

Last week, the blue and orange picked up a third-straight win, dethroning Air Force's top-ranked rushing offense in a 19-14 win. Colorado State also emerged from a defensive battle victorious Oct. 22, defeating Hawaii 17-13 at home.

Saturday's game is set to kickoff at 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. For television information, a fan guide and more storylines surrounding the Broncos-Rams showdown, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

STATS LEADERS

Passing:

Taylen Green: 50-80, 557 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

Clay Millen: 85-116, 844 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing:

George Holani: 107 carries, 549 yards, 3 TDs

Avery Morrow: 99 carries, 500 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving:

Latrell Caples: 22 receptions, 211 yards, 2 TDs

Tory Horton: 35 receptions, 538 yards, 5 TDs

Tackles:

DJ Schramm: 56 (25 solo, 31 assists)

Jack Howell: 67 (23 solo, 44 assists)

Sacks:

Demitri Washington: 4.5 (-26 yards)

Mohamed Kamara: 4.5 (-31 yards)

Interceptions:

Five Broncos: 1

Howell: 3