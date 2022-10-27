Boise State's George Tarlas expected to miss rest of season with injury

Tarlas is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. The sixth-year EDGE and Borah High grad leads Boise State with six tackles for loss.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State sixth-year senior EDGE George Tarlas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a hip injury, a source told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust Thursday.

The news is heartbreaking for both the Broncos' defensive line and Tarlas, who earned a path back home to play for his dream school this offseason after five stellar seasons at Weber State.

Tarlas had been extremely disruptive for opposing offenses through seven 2022 contests. The Borah High School grad leads the Boise State defense with six tackles for loss and ranks No. 2 with four sacks.

The 6-3, 255-pound bruiser also ranks fourth among Broncos with 31 total tackles and tallied six quarterbacks hits, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

"Thank you all for the prayers," Tarlas said in a Twitter post Thursday. "God is good thank you for another day."

I can confirm this news about #BoiseState EDGE George Tarlas’ injury. He leads the team with 6.0 TFLs this season.



Heartbroken for him. He’s a local kid that made the most of every opportunity.



If anyone is headstrong enough to bounce back from this, it’s him though. https://t.co/OZlAOyNJNb pic.twitter.com/Cip6jZtr5D — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 27, 2022

The native of Chalkida, Greece earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors in 2021 with Weber State. Tarlas finished second among Wildcat defenders with 55 tackles last fall.

Tarlas is expected to recover in time for the NFL Draft, which is set to begin April 27, 2023.

Cortez Hogans is listed as Boise State's No. 2 EDGE behind Tarlas on this week's depth chart for Colorado State. Hogans suited up for the first time this season last week against Air Force.

Saturday's Mountain West bout at Albertsons Stadium between Boise State (5-2, 4-0 MWC) and Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 MWC) kicks off at 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

Interviewing George Tarlas is simply a different experience.



One thing he constantly emphasized is having a "neutral mindset." He even brought it up after the Air Force game.



Whether something good or bad happens, negativity can't overwhelm you.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/KkoRpIvliG — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 27, 2022