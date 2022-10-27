Friday Night Football: Live scores from first round of Idaho state playoffs

Keep up with real-time scores from the first round of Idaho state playoffs here. Friday Night Football will be live at 10:35 p.m. MT with prep highlights.

BOISE, Idaho — After 10 weeks of prep battles, the Idaho high school football state playoffs have finally arrived. The state's top teams begin their path to prominence Friday, with goals of lifting a trophy in mid-November.

29 games are scheduled to kick off first-round action this weekend across the Gem State, with four teams earning byes in the 5A, 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII classifications.

Sugar-Salem and Homedale claimed the only two first-round byes at the 3A level. The 4A state playoffs bring all 16 squads to the gridiron from the get-go, with teams matched up from top to bottom.

At 10:35 p.m. MT on Friday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel. Tust and Frederick will have highlights from games around the Treasure Valley during the show.

State playoff scores will be updated live in this article during Friday night's action, with winners in bold. Following the show, individual game highlights will be added to this article.

5A

(West 6) Kuna Kavemen vs. (West 3) Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

(12 At Large) Owyhee Storm vs. (East 2) Rigby Trojans

(11 At Large) Middleton Vikings vs. (North 2) Lewiston Bengals

(West 5) Mountain View Mavericks vs. (West 4) Nampa Bulldogs

First-round byes: (West 1A) Meridian Warriors, (West 1B) Eagle Mustangs, (East 1) Highland Rams, (North 1) Post Falls Trojans

4A

(16) Canyon Ridge Riverhawks vs. (1) Bishop Kelly Knights

(9) Lakeland Hawks vs. (8) Pocatello Thunder

(13) Vallivue Falcons vs. (4) Minico Spartans

(12) Hillcrest Knights vs. (5) Blackfoot Broncos

(15) Bonneville Bees vs. (2) Skyline Grizzlies

(10) Burley Bobcats vs. (7) Twin Falls Bruins

(14) Skyview Hawks vs. (3) Sandpoint Bulldogs

(11) Shelley Russets vs. (6) Emmett Huskies

3A

(14) Wood River Wolverines vs. (3) Bonners Ferry Badgers

(13) McCall-Donnelly Vandals vs. (4) Buhl Indians

(12) Fruitland Grizzlies vs. (5) Snake River Panthers

(11) Timberlake Tigers vs. (6) Weiser Wolverines

(10) Marsh Valley Eagles vs. (7) Teton Timberwolves

(9) Kimberly Bulldogs vs. (8) South Fremont Cougars

First-round byes: (1) Sugar-Salem Diggers, (2) Homedale Trojans

2A

(11) Cole Valley Christian Chargers vs. (6) West Side Pirates

(10) St. Maries Lumberjacks vs. (7) Aberdeen Tigers

(9) Soda Springs Cardinals vs. (8) North Fremont Huskies

First-round byes: (1) Bear Lake Bears, (2) Firth Cougars, (3) Melba Mustangs, (4) Declo Hornets

1A DI

(8) Murtaugh Red Devils 26, (9) Lighthouse Christian Lions 34

(12) Idaho City Wildcats vs. (5) Carey Panthers

(11) Lapwai Wildcats vs. (6) Butte County Pirates

(10) Clearwater Valley Rams vs. (7) Raft River Trojans

First-round byes: (1) Oakley Hornets, (2) Grace Grizzlies, (3) Kamiah Kubs, (4) Notus Pirates

1A DII

(4A) Dietrich Blue Devils 54, (3C) Horseshoe Bend Mustangs 20

(4C) Camas County Mushers vs. (5-6B) Watersprings Warriors

(4B) Castleford Wolves vs. (1B) Clark Fork Wampus Cats

(3B) Garden Valley Wolverines vs. (2B) Lewis County Eagles

First-round byes: (1A) Mullan Tigers, (2A) Kendrick Tigers, (3A) Council Lumberjacks, (5-6A) Rockland Bulldogs

