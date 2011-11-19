Game Day Guide: Boise State faces San Diego State in Mountain West opener
After a daunting three-game stretch to start the season, the 2023 preseason Mountain West Conference favorites begin their journey toward the throne in Southern California. Boise State visits San Diego State for a late-night brawl Friday at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Broncos are coming off their first win of the season after shutting down an explosive North Dakota offense despite some offensive mishaps throughout. On the other side, the Aztecs are looking to end a two-game skid after wins over Ohio and Idaho State to start the season.
Friday's contest is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. It's the ninth meeting between Boise State and San Diego State, who have each claimed four wins across the series' eight-game history. This is the first time the two programs will open Mountain West play against one another.
"The mentality's a little bit different because we can't, you know – we can't lose any games. One loss and you may not be able to play in our final end goal, the championship game," sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty said. "So, every game from here, we taking it super serious, everything we do in practice, just a great approach to everything."
Although Boise State is not days off replacing its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator as it was last year – Hank Bachmeier and Tim Plough – the Broncos find themselves in a similar position to last year's September matchup with the Aztecs. At 1-2 with Memphis and the remainder of conference games on the horizon, the blue and orange "can't lost any games" moving forward – to keep Bronco Nation bought in and its title hopes at the forefront.
A year ago, the San Diego State matchup served as the 'welcome to the limelight' game for both quarterback Taylen Green and Jeanty, who combined for 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win on The Blue to avoid a third loss of the season.
So far this year, Jeanty has far outdone expectations with veteran running back George Holani sidelined. The sophomore standout has accumulated 202 yards on the ground and 236 receiving yards. Up until last week's win against North Dakota, Green had struggled to follow up on his head-turning debut. However, Green flashed with a couple of down-the-field throws – including a 28-yard touchdown to Eric McAlister – and using his legs in a similar way to 2022.
"He did a good job with his decision making. What I do love is he did a better job when things weren't there (Saturday), pulling it down and running it, using his legs," head coach Andy Avalos said. "You know, he's got to continue to do that. We don't need him to try to be anything that he's not. He's got the ability to extend pass plays with his legs."
Green, Jeanty, McAlister and Co., will have opportunities to take advantage of what's been a less-than ideal 2023 performance for the 2023 Aztecs' defense. Among FBS squads, San Diego State ranks 114th in total defense (439.8 YPG), 120th in passing yards allowed (295.5 YPG) and 84th in rushing defense (144.5 YPG).
The Aztecs are coming off two-straight games against ranked Pac-12 opponents in UCLA and Oregon State. Their defense is led by sophomore linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, who ranks No. 1 on the team with 25 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks. Fiaseu had a dozen tackles and forced two fumbles against the Bruins on Sept. 9.
After facing off with the nation's No. 1 passing offense (Washington) and No. 1 rushing attack (UCF) consecutively when their contests kicked off, Bronco defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson's group looked dramatically better last week against North Dakota. While some may take the "it's an FCS school" route, the Fighting Hawks did lead all FCS offense's in total yards per game before coming to the City of Trees.
Despite not having captain and middle linebacker DJ Schramm, the Broncos were still led by the position group, thanks to rising standouts Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson. The duo posted 13 and seven total tackles respectively to lead the team.
While it ranks No. 110 in total defense, allowing an average of 427 yards, Boise State's defense has been tough in the red zone. The Broncos are among top-50 teams and second in the Mountain West with a 0.769 red zone percentage. Outside of North Dakota receiving the ball inside the 40-yard line on a pair of turnovers, the defense was solid last week and held the Hawks to just 183 yards.
Notarainni, Simpson and Boise State's secondary will be tasked with slowing down 2022 all-Mountain West honorable mention quarterback Jalen Mayden. The Mississippi State transfer leads the Aztecs with 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 attempts, to go along with his 701 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Odds and Predictions: TD Favorite
ESPN's Matchup Predictor – generating using ESPN Analytics – gives Boise State a 68.2% chance to defeat San Diego State on the road Friday night to start Mountain West play. The Broncos are coming off their first win of the 2023 campaign, while the Aztecs are looking to end a three-game skid.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Boise State is a seven-point favorite across most major sportsbooks in Las Vegas, according to Vegas Insider. BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel and others have the Broncos -7 at -110, while BetRivers, DraftKings and Unibet are giving the Aztecs 6.5 at around -106.
The over/under for Friday night's contest sits at 45 or 45.5 on most sportsbooks. If betting the moneyline, odds for picking Boise State range from -258 (DraftKings) to -275 (FanDuel and BetMGM). Picking San Diego State to win straight-up is between +210 and +220, per VegasInsider.
Press Conference: Coaches Preview
During Monday's weekly press conference, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan and defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Spencer Danielson discussed Friday's matchup with San Diego State. The trio also went in-depth on last week's performance against North Dakota. Watch each interview below:
History: Broncos-Aztecs Series
Not only will the winner of Friday's bout give one squad a game advantage in the Mountain West standings, but it will also break a 4-4 tie in the Broncos-Aztecs series. The two programs have met eight times on the gridiron, dating back to Nov. 19, 2011, when Boise State rolled into SoCal as the 10th-ranked team in the country.
In the Broncos' first trip to San Diego to face the Aztecs roughly 12 years ago, Boise State captured a 52-35 win in an explosive battle in front of more than 52,000 fans. One week after suffering its first loss of the season against TCU, Kellen Moore tossed four touchdowns and 366 yards to lead a victory. Doug Martin carried 36 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Most recently, Boise State's 35-13 win over San Diego State on The Blue in September 2022 served as a coming out party for quarterback Taylen Green in his first start. After the chaos that ensued following the Broncos' loss at UTEP, the frustration was turned to fury in Boise State's debut contest without Hank Bachmeier behind center and Tim Plough calling the offense.
While Sam Vidlak and Green each got a taste of being QB1, it was the Texas native that took over in the second half and ultimately rushed for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Feature back George Holani, who's status is in question moving forward in 2023, also rumbled for more than 131 yards and two scores in the win.
Both teams are 2-2 at home and 2-2 on the road in the tied-up series. Avalos is 1-1 against the Aztecs at the helm of the Bronco program. The two squads have never faced off at a neutral site.
Boise State's all-time record against San Diego State:
- Sept. 30, 2022: W - 35-13 (Boise)
- Nov. 26, 2021: L - 27-16 (Carson, Calif.)
- Oct. 6, 2018: L - 19-13 (Boise)
- Oct. 14, 2017: W - 31-14 (San Diego)
- Nov. 15, 2014: W - 38-29 (Boise)
- Nov. 23, 2013: L - 34-31 (San Diego)
- Nov. 3, 2012: L - 21-19 (Boise)
- Nov. 19, 2011: W - 52-35 (San Diego)
Leaders: Individual Stats
PASSING
- Taylen Green: 46-of-87, 576 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTS (110.67 rating)
- Jalen Mayden: 70-of-116, 701 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTS (112.74 rating)
RUSHING
- Ashton Jeanty: 50 carries, 202 yards (4 YPC), 4 TDs
- Mayden: 40 carries, 258 yards (4.8 YPC), 2 TDs
RECEIVING
- Eric McAlister: 15 receptions, 238 yards (15.87 YPC), 2 TDs
- Mark Redman: 16 receptions, 179 yards (11.19 YPC), 2 TDs
TACKLES
- Marco Notarainni: 20 total tackles (9 solo, 11 assisted)
- Zyrus Fiaseu: 25 total tackles (15 solo, 10 assisted)
TACKLES-FOR-LOSS
- Notarainni: 3 TFLs (-25 yards)
- Fiaseu: 5 TFLs (-28 yards)
SACKS
- Notarainni: 2 sacks (-24 yards)
- Fiaseu and Tupu Alualu: 2 sacks each
INTERCEPTIONS
- Alexander Teubner and Jaylen Clark: 1 INT each
- Cedarious Barfield: 3 INTs
Team Stats: NCAA Ranks
Team: Stat Per Game | FBS Rank:
TOTAL OFFENSE
- Boise State: 393.3 yards | No. 69
- San Diego State: 323.0 yards | No. 109
SCORING OFFENSE
- Boise State: 25.7 points | No. 84
- San Diego State: 18.8 points | No. 114
RUSHING OFFENSE
- San Diego State: 147.8 yards | No. 76
- Boise State: 147.7 yards | No. 77
PASSING OFFENSE
- Boise State: 245.7 yards | No. 60
- San Diego State: 175.2 | No. 112
RED ZONE OFFENSE %
- Boise State: .750 (5 TDs, 1 FG) | No. 97
- San Diego State: .600 (5 TDs, 1 FG) | No. 128
TIME OF POSSESSION
- San Diego State: 32 minutes (avg.) | No. 21
- Boise State: 30 minutes (avg.) | No. 67
TOTAL DEFENSE
- Boise State: 427.0 yards | No. 110
- San Diego State: 439.8 yards | No. 114
SCORING DEFENSE
- San Diego State: 25.50 points | No. 83
- Boise State: 30.67 points | No. 106
RUSHING DEFENSE
- Boise State: 125.7 yards | No. 68
- San Diego State: 144.5 yards | No. 84
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED
- San Diego State: 295.5 yards | No. 120
- Boise State: 301.3 yards | No. 121
RED ZONE DEFENSE %
- Boise State: .769 (9 TDs, 1 FG) | No. 47
- San Diego State: .769 (7 TDs, 3 FGs) | No. 47
