Game Day Guide: Boise State faces San Diego State in Mountain West opener

After a daunting three-game stretch to start the season, the 2023 preseason Mountain West Conference favorites begin their journey toward the throne in Southern California. Boise State visits San Diego State for a late-night brawl Friday at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Broncos are coming off their first win of the season after shutting down an explosive North Dakota offense despite some offensive mishaps throughout. On the other side, the Aztecs are looking to end a two-game skid after wins over Ohio and Idaho State to start the season.

Friday's contest is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. It's the ninth meeting between Boise State and San Diego State, who have each claimed four wins across the series' eight-game history. This is the first time the two programs will open Mountain West play against one another.

"The mentality's a little bit different because we can't, you know – we can't lose any games. One loss and you may not be able to play in our final end goal, the championship game," sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty said. "So, every game from here, we taking it super serious, everything we do in practice, just a great approach to everything."

Although Boise State is not days off replacing its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator as it was last year – Hank Bachmeier and Tim Plough – the Broncos find themselves in a similar position to last year's September matchup with the Aztecs. At 1-2 with Memphis and the remainder of conference games on the horizon, the blue and orange "can't lost any games" moving forward – to keep Bronco Nation bought in and its title hopes at the forefront.

A year ago, the San Diego State matchup served as the 'welcome to the limelight' game for both quarterback Taylen Green and Jeanty, who combined for 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win on The Blue to avoid a third loss of the season.

So far this year, Jeanty has far outdone expectations with veteran running back George Holani sidelined. The sophomore standout has accumulated 202 yards on the ground and 236 receiving yards. Up until last week's win against North Dakota, Green had struggled to follow up on his head-turning debut. However, Green flashed with a couple of down-the-field throws – including a 28-yard touchdown to Eric McAlister – and using his legs in a similar way to 2022.

"He did a good job with his decision making. What I do love is he did a better job when things weren't there (Saturday), pulling it down and running it, using his legs," head coach Andy Avalos said. "You know, he's got to continue to do that. We don't need him to try to be anything that he's not. He's got the ability to extend pass plays with his legs."

Green, Jeanty, McAlister and Co., will have opportunities to take advantage of what's been a less-than ideal 2023 performance for the 2023 Aztecs' defense. Among FBS squads, San Diego State ranks 114th in total defense (439.8 YPG), 120th in passing yards allowed (295.5 YPG) and 84th in rushing defense (144.5 YPG).

The Aztecs are coming off two-straight games against ranked Pac-12 opponents in UCLA and Oregon State. Their defense is led by sophomore linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, who ranks No. 1 on the team with 25 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks. Fiaseu had a dozen tackles and forced two fumbles against the Bruins on Sept. 9.

After facing off with the nation's No. 1 passing offense (Washington) and No. 1 rushing attack (UCF) consecutively when their contests kicked off, Bronco defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson's group looked dramatically better last week against North Dakota. While some may take the "it's an FCS school" route, the Fighting Hawks did lead all FCS offense's in total yards per game before coming to the City of Trees.

Despite not having captain and middle linebacker DJ Schramm, the Broncos were still led by the position group, thanks to rising standouts Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson. The duo posted 13 and seven total tackles respectively to lead the team.

While it ranks No. 110 in total defense, allowing an average of 427 yards, Boise State's defense has been tough in the red zone. The Broncos are among top-50 teams and second in the Mountain West with a 0.769 red zone percentage. Outside of North Dakota receiving the ball inside the 40-yard line on a pair of turnovers, the defense was solid last week and held the Hawks to just 183 yards.

Notarainni, Simpson and Boise State's secondary will be tasked with slowing down 2022 all-Mountain West honorable mention quarterback Jalen Mayden. The Mississippi State transfer leads the Aztecs with 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 attempts, to go along with his 701 yards and three touchdowns through the air.