Unbeaten Boise makes debut in Idaho high school football rankings

Boise, who is 4-0 for the first time since the 1980s, is one of two new teams in Tuesday's 5A state media poll. See the rankings for each classification here.

BOISE, Idaho — On the heels of its first 4-0 start since the 1980s, Boise made its debut in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.

The Brave are in a tie to round out the 5A top-five rankings, alongside Post Falls, who also moved into the media poll ahead of Week 5 following a 69-0 win over University High School (Washington). Boise had a bye last week, before hosting No. 3 Mountain View on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park.

Also arriving among the state's best squads after an undefeated start is Canyon Ridge (4A). The Riverhawks are winners of back-to-back contests over Southern Idaho Conference teams in Columbia and Ridgevue. Canyon Ridge returns to conference this week, welcoming winless Jerome.

Tuesday's 3A state media poll saw no changes entering Week 5, with five undefeated teams stacked top-to-bottom. However, there is a new No. 1 atop the 2A rankings in Declo. The Indians received 10 first-place votes after dominating Firth 48-6.

Last week's top-ranked team at the 2A level, North Fremont, dropped down to No. 4 on the heels of its first loss of the season to Melba. The Mustangs climbed the No. 5 spot to being the third-ranked team in the classification.

The prep football rankings entering Week 5 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before this week's action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (13) 4-0 69 1

2. Highland (1) 4-0 57 2

3. Mountain View 3-1 40 3

4. Rocky Mountain 2-2 19 5

t-5. Boise 4-0 9 —

t-5. Post Falls 3-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Owyhee 3, Coeur d'Alene 2, Borah 1, Madison 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (13) 4-0 69 1

2. Hillcrest (1) 4-0 53 5

3. Pocatello 2-1 35 3

4. Skyline 2-2 24 2

5. Canyon Ridge 4-0 16 —

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 9, Emmett 3, Skyview 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (14) 4-0 70 1

2. Homedale 4-0 55 2

3. Weiser 4-0 40 3

4. Kimberly 4-0 28 4

5. Teton 3-0 17 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 4-0 64 2

2. West Side (3) 2-1 47 3

3. Melba (1) 3-0 46 5

4. North Fremont 3-1 32 1

5. Aberdeen 3-1 20 4

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (13) 3-1 68 1

2. Lighthouse Christian 4-0 49 2

3. Logos (1) 4-0 41 3

4. Grace 4-1 26 5

5. Butte County 4-0 20 —

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Notus 1, Kamiah 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (14) 3-0 70 1

2. Camas County 2-1 45 t-2

3. Mullan 4-0 42 t-2

4. Garden Valley 3-1 31 4

5. Dietrich 2-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Council 4, Castleford 1, Hagerman 1, Rockland 1, Lakeside 1

VOTERS:

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Race Archibald, Idaho Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Kole Emplit, KMVT

Eric Moon, KIFI

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Adam Engel, Times-News

