Bronco Roundup Game Day with Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live Friday night and Saturday morning

With an early morning kickoff, Bronco Nation will have two chances to watch KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 22, 2021.

After the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season, the Boise State football team sits with a 1-2 record, with both losses coming by a combined six points. With a less than ideal start to the season, the Broncos are turning their attention to one of their main goals every season - winning the Mountain West Conference.

The road to the Broncos' fifth-straight conference championship appearance begins on Saturday morning when Boise State travels to Logan, Utah to take on Mountain Division foe, Utah State.

For more on the matchup between the Broncos and Aggies and information about how to watch it, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide here.

Due to the early morning kickoff, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT, Bronco Nation will have two opportunities to watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day show.

The Bronco Roundup Game Day show on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 will be live from 6:30 p.m. MT up until 7 p.m. MT on Friday. Then, on KTVB.COM and 24/7 Channel 7.2, the full-hour pregame special will air on Saturday from 9 a.m. MT up until kickoff at 10 a.m. MT.

The game will air on CBS at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 25. Tap or click here to find out more on how to watch the Broncos play the Aggies.

Following the final whistle of the game, KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel will live-stream the Broncos' post-game press conference, which will feature head coach Andy Avalos and several Boise State players and/or coaches discussing the outcome of the Broncos' conference opener.