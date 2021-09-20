Game Day Guide: Boise State travels to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State

Here's everything that Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State's game against Utah State on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from head football coach Andy Avalos' press conference on Monday, Sept. 20.

Going into the 2021 season, the Boise State Broncos certainly had their work cut out for them. Starting the season with a brand new coaching staff under first-year head coach Andy Avalos on the road against the University of Central Florida was a tall task. Then, the Broncos had a massive test in defending The Blue against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, a team that throttled the Broncos three years ago.

Through three weeks, the Boise State football team's record sits at 1-2, with each margin of defeat combing for six points total. With a few bad plays and blown calls going the opposite direction, Bronco Nation would very likely be talking about a 3-0 and Top 25 Boise State team.

However, a Top 25 ranking is still a ways away with the Broncos getting tripped up with consistency and execution. When Boise State is able to get out of its own way, the Broncos have had a 21-0 lead over UCF, scored 31 points in a single quarter against UTEP and kept a Big 12 Conference foe out of the red zone for an entire half.

Unfortunately, when consistency and execution become issues for the Broncos, they've had negative total yards in entire quarters, had five straight three-and-out drives, blew a 21-0 lead and got shut out in the second half of a game.

Going into week four of the season, Boise State will begin its Mountain West Conference slate of games, starting with Utah State University on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0) and the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 1-0) are scheduled to play on national television on CBS at 10 a.m. MT Saturday.

The Aggies started the season with a three-point road win over the Washington State Cougars, then beat North Dakota in week two and in week three, Utah State beat the Air Force Academy in a 49-45 shootout.

While Utah State is undefeated through three weeks, as of Monday, Boise State was favored in Las Vegas by nine points.

Since 2000, Utah State has beaten Boise State once and is 5-20 all-time against the Broncos. For the Aggies, this conference matchup will help prove Utah State is a conference contender. For the Broncos, this game gives the team another chance at fixing the issues that have plagued them throughout the season and could show why they're still the team to beat in the Mountain West.

GAME INFORMATION

Boise State (1-2, 0-0 MWC) at Utah State (3-0, 1-0 MWC)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah Capacity: 25,513

Kickoff: 10 a.m. MT

Channel: CBS

Weather: Sunny, high of 80 degrees

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 2/ 1002 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 2

Cox: Channel 11

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAMEDAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and on the KTVB mobile app at 9 a.m. MT on Saturday. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup. KTVB's sports team will feature interviews and updates from former and current players during the show.

POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with coach Andy Avalos and players and/or other members of the coaching staff will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a game recap, highlights, and slideshow from the game.

BRONCOS-AGGIES SERIES

Since their first matchup in 1975, the Boise State Broncos are 20-5 against the Utah State Aggies, including five straight wins. The Aggies might have gotten the better of the Broncos back in the 1970s, but the Broncos have dominated the series since the late 1990s.

The last time the Aggies beat the Broncos was in 2015 in Logan, but the Aggies needed eight turnovers by Boise State to get the 26-52 win. During the 2010s, their only win over Boise State was in 2015.

To find the Aggies' last winning streak against the Broncos, you'll need to program the DeLorean to travel back in time to Nov. 1, 1997, when Utah State beat Boise State for the second year in a row.

Since then, Boise State has only lost to Utah State once.

Going into their 2021 matchup, Boise State is still favored to beat the Aggies by nine points in Las Vegas, even though the Broncos have lost two of their first three games this season. Their two losses have come by a combined six points.

For Utah State, beating the Broncos would be a signature win for the program this season and catapult them to the top of the Mountain Division. However, the Broncos will look to ensure that they remain at the top of the Mountain West Conference.

The Broncos' road for their fifth straight Mountain West Conference Championship appearance begins in Logan on Saturday morning.

Boise State's all-time record against Utah State:

Oct. 25, 2020 - W - 42-13 (Boise)

Nov. 23, 2019 - W - 56-21 (Logan)

Nov. 24, 2018 - W - 33-24 (Boise)

Oct. 28, 2017 - W, 41-14 (Logan)

Oct. 1, 2016 - W, 21-10 (Boise)

Oct. 16, 2015 - L, 26-52 (Logan)

Nov. 29, 2014 - W, 50-19 (Boise)

Oct. 12, 2013 - W, 34-23 (Logan)

Dec. 4, 2010 - W, 50-14 (Boise)

Nov. 20, 2009 - W, 52-21 (Logan)

Nov. 8, 2008 - W, 49-14 (Boise)

Nov. 10, 2007 - W, 52-0 (Logan)

Nov. 18, 2006 - W, 49-10 (Boise)

Oct. 22, 2005 - W, 45-21 (Logan)

Sept. 28, 2002 - W, 63-38 (Boise)

Nov. 11, 2000 - W, 66-38 (Boise)

Oct. 30, 1999 - W, 33-27 (Logan)

Oct. 24, 1998 - W, 30-16 (Boise)

Nov. 1, 1997 - L, 20-24 (Logan)

Oct. 19, 1996 - L, 14-39 (Boise)

Sept. 9, 1995 - W, 38-14 (Logan)

Oct. 15, 1983 - L, 7-10 (Logan)

Nov. 13, 1982 - W, 30-10 (Boise)

Oct. 29, 1977 - W, 23-16 (Logan)

Nov. 15, 1975 - L, 19-42 (Boise)

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.