How to watch Boise State vs. Utah State on Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Bronco Nation will have an early morning when Boise State takes on Utah State in Logan, UT.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos' press conference on Saturday, Sept. 18.

With the first quarter of the regular season wrapped up, the Boise State University football team enters week four with a 1-2 record and is now gearing up for their conference slate of games.

The Broncos lost 21-20 to Oklahoma State last Saturday night, which was the second time this season Boise State lost a lead in the second quarter and lost by less than one possession.

Going into week four, Boise State will look to improve from their slow start when their schedule largely turns to foes in the Mountain West Conference.

In this first Mountain West Conference matchup for Boise State, the 1-2 Broncos will travel to Logan, Utah to take on the Utah State University Aggies, who are 3-0 on the season thus far, with wins over the Air Force Academy and Washington State University.

The play-by-play announcer and the analyst for the game have yet to be announced by CBS.

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 2/ 1002 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 2

Cox: Channel 11

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the Paramount+ app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.