Boise State at UTEP moved to Friday game

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the Broncos' fourth 2022 contest at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is moving to a Friday kickoff.

The nonconference matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. Andy Avalos and Boise State football will now face the Miners Friday, Sept. 23 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

Kickoff time and television information for Boise State at UTEP will be announced at a later date. Network designation for the Broncos' 12 scheduled games in 2022 are yet to be announced.

Boise State's season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 3 in Corvallis, Ore., against Oregon State in a nonconference, Mountain West vs. Pac-12 clash.

One week after Boise State's opener at the Beavers, the Broncos will hit the road again to face New Mexico in Albuquerque on Saturday, Sept. 10 in its first Mountain West tilt.

The Broncos host UT Martin at Albertson's Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, before traveling to El Paso the following week.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is when the Broncos' Mountain West Conference schedule heats up with a home game versus San Diego State. The Broncos will also host Fresno State on The Blue Saturday, Oct. 8.

Boise State, Wyoming and San Diego State each have an open schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15. The opening splits the Broncos' 12 scheduled games, with six opponents before and six after Oct. 15.

The Broncos travels to Colorado Springs to face Air Force Saturday, Oct. 22, before hosting Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 29 at Albertson's Stadium.

Boise State welcomes rival BYU to town for a nonconference battle on The Blue on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Following the matchup with the Cougars, Boise State plays on the road back-to-back against Nevada in Reno Saturday, Nov. 12 and in Laramie against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Broncos' final regular season bout is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at home versus Utah State.

According to Boise State University Athletics, the Broncos will open the season with two true road games for the first time since 2005, but close the regular season at home for the first time in four years.