Mountain West releases Boise State's 2022 conference football schedule

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 football schedule Wednesday, including dates, locations and opponents for head coach Andy Avalos and the Boise State Broncos.

The 2022 schedule will play out over 15 weeks, wrapping up on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Mountain West Football Championship Game featuring the two divisional champions.

Each program will play a total of eight conference games, split with four games at home and four games on the road. Dates for the 2022 schedule are subject to change and kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Boise State's season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 3 in Corvallis, Ore., against Oregon State in a nonconference, Mountain West vs. Pac-12 clash.

The Broncos will not play the week prior, where four Mountain West teams compete against out-of-conference opponents Saturday, Aug. 27. Those matchups include UConn at Utah State, Wyoming at Illinois, Vanderbilt at Hawai‘i and Nevada at New Mexico State.

One week after Boise State's opener at the Beavers, the Broncos will hit the road again to face New Mexico in Albuquerque on Saturday, Sept. 10 in its first Mountain West tilt.

Following the matchup with the Lobos, Boise State competes in a pair of nonconference games with UT Martin (Saturday, Sept. 17) and UTEP (Saturday, Sept. 24). The Broncos host UT Martin at Albertson's Stadium before traveling to El Paso the following week.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is when the Broncos' Mountain West Conference schedule heats up with a home game versus San Diego State. The Broncos will also host Fresno State on The Blue Saturday, Oct. 8.

Boise State, Wyoming and San Diego State each have an open schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15. The opening splits the Broncos' 12 scheduled games, with six opponents before and six after Oct. 15.

Boise State travels to Colorado Springs to face Air Force Saturday, Oct. 22, before hosting Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 29 at Albertson's Stadium.

The City of Trees should be flooded with blue and orange Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Broncos welcome rival BYU to town for a nonconference battle on The Blue.

Following the matchup with the Cougars, Boise State plays on the road back-to-back against Nevada in Reno Saturday, Nov. 12 and in Laramie against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Broncos' final regular season bout is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at home versus Utah State.

According to Boise State University Athletics, the Broncos will open the season with two true road games for the first time since 2005, but close the regular season at home for the first time in four years.

"Today's release represents the first phase in the 2022 football schedule process," Boise State Athletics said. "Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times."