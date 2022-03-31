Largest video board in the Mountain West coming to Albertsons Stadium

Melaleuca, a health products manufacturer based in Idaho Falls, donated $4.5 million to Boise State Athletics for the project.

BOISE, Idaho — The largest video board in the Mountain West Conference is coming to The Blue and Albertsons Stadium, Boise State Athletics and director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Thursday.

Melaleuca, a health products manufacturer based in Idaho Falls, donated $4.5 million to the Broncos' athletic program for the project come to fruition.

According to Boise State's announcement, Melaleuca's donation is the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics.

The new video board above the south end zone presents a massive upgrade to the fan experience at Albertsons Stadium. It is slated to be 120 feet wide and 50 feet tall.

With a grand total of 6,000 square feet, Boise State's new 10-millimeter visual board will surpass the Mountain West's largest video board by around 1,800 square feet.

"When it comes to TV screens and scoreboards, bigger is better," Melaleuca CEO, Frank VanderSloot, said. "With a college football program as legendary as Boise State and a fanbase that encapsulates our entire state, the fans deserve a top-of-the-line video board worthy of Boise State's reputation as a world-class football power. I'm glad that Melaleuca could provide it."

Melaleuca's donation makes the company the 135th member of the Lyle Smith Society, which has raised more than $17 million for Boise State Athletics.

The State Board of Education will consider approving the Albertsons Stadium upgrade at its meeting in April. If the board approves the project, Boise State Athletics said it will partner with the Boise State University Foundation to select and vendor to produce and install the video board.

#BoiseState has been targeting a new video board for a while now.



Director of athletic Jeramiah Dickey mentioned this to me during an interview back in early December.



Could an upgrade to the sound system be next? https://t.co/xTHjJQiQKy — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 31, 2022

"We are incredibly grateful to Melaleuca for the company's investment in Boise State University," said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. "Not only will this new screen showcase football excitement in Albertsons Stadium, but it also will enhance the experience at all events held in the stadium, including our spring commencement ceremonies, student movie nights, concerts and more. This is a gift that will impact our entire community."

According to Boise State Athletics' news release, the expected completion date of the video board will not be set until a vendor is selected to produce and install the high-definition LED board.

Boise State said if the project is approved, "it is anticipated" that installation of the south end zone video board will be completed during the 2022 season.

"Melaleuca's investment in the fan experience is the most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade," Dickey said. "This donation - the largest in the history of our department - goes far beyond the gameday impact; it signifies the impact our program has on our state, and we couldn't be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho's flagship collegiate football program.



"I want to thank Frank, Cole and Melaleuca for their investment in our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and our vision for Bronco Athletics."