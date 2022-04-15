Former Timberline standout quarterback Andy Peters leaves Boise State, enters transfer portal

After being named the 5A SIC Offensive Player of the Year at Timberline in 2019, Peters graduated high school early on walked on at his hometown college.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Timberline standout quarterback Andy Peters announced he's leaving Boise State after two seasons, and entering the transfer portal, on Friday.

"I want to start off by saying thank you so much to Boise state and the endless friendships and memories that it has provided me," Peters wrote in a post on Twitter. "I will never forget the relationships that I’ve built here and the knowledge I have gained. With that, I am now officially in the Transfer Portal!"

After being named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) Offensive Player of the Year and leading Timberline to the playoffs in 2019, Peters graduated high school early on walked on at his hometown college. He enrolled at Boise State in January and joined the team in time for spring practice.

Peters appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2020, a 51-17 loss to BYU on The Blue. With starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, and backup Jack Sears ruled out due to an injury, Peters eventually replaced third-string quarterback Cade Fennegan during the third quarter. Peters completed 4-of-8 passes for 8 yards before Fennegan eventually reentered the game.

Peters' departure momentarily leaves the Broncos with five quarterbacks on the roster. Other than Bachmeier, Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak is the only other quarterback that has attempted a pass in a college game. The redshirt freshman went 2-for-3 for 8 yards in a 42-0 win over Idaho in Corvallis last season.

Incoming freshman Maddux Madsen, a three-star quarterback out of Utah, signed with Boise State early this February, and will join the Broncos this summer.

